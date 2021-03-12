The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections climbed above 15 cases, according to Friday’s state data report, while almost 500 residents got vaccinations.
With the anniversary of Virginia’s first recorded COVID-19 death on Sunday, Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered the state flag to be flown at half-staff over all local, state and federal buildings and state grounds from sunrise to sunset on March 14. The order is in remembrance of the more than 9,900 state residents who have died during the pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 17 COVID-19-related cases but no deaths for totals of 7,112 and 192 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw seven cases for 1,620 and 50 deaths.
Lee County had seven cases for 2,325 and 43 deaths.
Wise County saw three cases for 2,925 and 93 deaths.
Norton remained at 242 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 25,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 494 new vaccinations since Thursday's VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 9,171 — 10.61% of the district’s 86,471 residents.
Statewide, 2,557,478 doses have been given and 945,336 people have received two doses — 10.95% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,589 new cases and 59 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 592,214 and 9,961 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 7,867,384 of 8.63 million residents, or 91.16%. For nasal swab testing only, 6,132,452 people have been tested to date, or 71.06%. In the LENOWISCO district, 41,885 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 48.44%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 7.7% to 6.3%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 5.5%.
According to Friday’s VDH outbreak report, one outbreak in an unspecified congregate living setting was reported in the LENOWISCO Health District.
An outbreak at Rye Cove High School in Scott County was reported as in progress since Feb. 24, with fewer than five people infected. An outbreak at Central High School in Wise County was reported as pending closure with five people infected.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and two active staff/contractor cases.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after an 11-day rise in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as increasing based on a 14-day increase in that measure.
According to the pandemic measures dashboard in the LENOWISCO district, Scott County Schools were ranked as high-risk based on the seven-day case incidence rate in the district and Wise and Lee counties and Norton City schools substantial.
For seven-day percent change in case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked low-risk, with Norton City and Scott County’s schools ranked high.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.