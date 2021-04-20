The LENOWISCO Health District reported 16 new COVID-19 infections and one death, according to Tuesday’s state report, while almost 250 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district’s COVID-19 totals stand at 7,501 cases and 198 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had nine cases and one death for 3,057 and 94 deaths.
Lee County saw six cases for 2,403 cases and 46 deaths.
Norton had one case for 263 cases and seven deaths.
Scott County’s case total was adjusted down by one case for 1,779 and 51 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 241 to 43,326 during the pandemic — 50.1% of the district population.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 18,380 — 21.26% of the region’s population of 86,471.
One new outbreak was reported Tuesday at an unspecified educational setting, bringing the district’s pandemic total to 65.
Statewide, 3,442,232 doses have been given and 2,166,158 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 25.4% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,236 new cases and 30 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 648,347 and 10,625 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 7.1% to 6.7%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 6.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and dropped one case to no active staff/contractor cases.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.