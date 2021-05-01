The Virginia Department of Health report for Saturday, May 1:
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 10 net COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,728 and 201 deaths during the pandemic.
Statewide:
• Cases: 963 (660,553 total)
• Deaths: 26 (10,777 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: 10 net cases and no deaths for 7,728 and 201 deaths.
• Lee County: no cases for 2,413 and 46 deaths.
• Norton: VDH adjusted down one case for 282 and seven deaths.
• Scott County: one case for 1,808 and 52 deaths.
• Wise County: 10 cases for 3,125 and 95 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: daily shots — 48,854; fully vaccinated — 21,560
Statewide: daily shots — 3,818,152; fully vaccinated — 2,675,093
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 3.2% to 3.9%
• Statewide: remained at 4.7%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.