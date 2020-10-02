WISE — Poll watching and protecting voting integrity have figured in various news and social media platforms in recent weeks as Virginia registrars and election officials handle early voting and absentee ballots in advance of Election Day, Nov. 3.
One of the more visible election efforts in recent news reports was a video by Donald Trump Jr. calling for an “army for Trump’s election security operation” to watch early voting, vote counts and polling places. Trump claimed that his father, the incumbent president, was going to win and urged volunteers, “Don’t let them steal it.”
Republican National Committee officials announced earlier this year plans to recruit up to 50,000 poll watchers to look for voting irregularities and to help get out the Republican vote.
In Virginia, Attorney General Mark Herring issued an opinion after a Sept. 19 incident in Fairfax County where Trump supporters lined up, yelled at voters and forced them to walk around them to enter an early voting site.
“Intimidating a voter in Virginia is a criminal offense,” Herring wrote in his Sept. 24 opinion (www.oag.state.va.us/files/Opinions/2020/Simon-20-046-issued.pdf), requested by Falls Church state Del. Marcus B. Simon. “Both state and federal law include provisions designed to ensure that voters may cast their votes free from interference or harassment. The Code of Virginia, for example, expressly prohibits voter intimidation.”
Herring said Virginia laws contain provisions against threatening, bribing or interfering with voters casting ballots. Other provisions — in addition to the 40-foot exclusion zone preventing campaign activity near polling sites outside entrances — prohibit:
— Hindering or delaying voters from entering or leaving a polling place.
— Carrying or possessing firearms or weapons at locations such as schools or courthouses that may be used as polling places.
Herring said federal law also prohibits intimidation, coercion or threats against voters in a federal election.
“The legitimacy of our government and its success in fulfilling the promises of our Constitution rely on the notion of uncoerced choice,” Herring wrote. “Virginia and federal law protect the fundamental right to vote freely.”
Registrars in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton all said Friday that they are not expecting disturbances at polling places in the region, but they also said that state election law places restrictions on who can serve as a poll watcher.
Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said that, under Virginia election law, a poll watcher must present a letter from the local political party chair designating him or her as an official poll watcher. Any such person observing multiple polling places must have a letter for each of those sites, Robbins said, and must surrender the letter to the poll’s election officials upon arrival at the site. Robbins, Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards, Lee County Registrar Patsy Burchett and Norton Registrar Marie Muir each said that it is preferable that party officials let them know ahead of time so poll workers can better accommodate poll watchers on Election Day.
Poll watchers cannot interfere directly with voters, however, and must bring their concerns to the chief poll official.
“There may be other rules internal to each party organization, but that’s the state requirements,” Robbins said. “If anyone showed up at the polls on Election Day without proper qualifications, the poll workers would probably direct them to our office or an electoral board member.”
Robbins said that state law also prohibits campaign activity within 40 feet of the outside entrances to polling places. That includes handing out campaign literature or obstructing voters from entering the polls. Intimidation of voters, creating obstacles or disturbances outside polling places are also against state law, she said.
“We have no reason to believe or suspect there will be any disruptions,” Robbins said.
“We haven’t had any instances of problems at polls in the past that were serious,” Scott County’s Edwards said, “and we don’t see any reason for problems this year.”
“We really don’t expect any problems,” Burchett added.
Robbins, echoing her counterparts, said any illegal activity at polling sites will be reported to the Virginia State Police and local prosecutors.
“If a person violates the law in our jurisdiction, they will be held accountable,” Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said.
Fourteen days into early voting in Virginia, all four registrars said participation has been steady and without problems.
“Altogether, we’ve had about 1,000 early voters and absentee ballot requests combined,” Burchett said. “It keeps you hopping.”
Edwards said early voting has been consistent every day since the Sept. 18 start, with no waits and people coming through his office at a steady rate.
“It’s been a success,” Edwards said.
Norton’s Muir said about 130 people have cast early ballots, with more than 200 people also requesting absentee ballots — about 18% of the city’s registered, active voters.
Robbins said early and absentee balloting has also kept a steady pace in Wise County.
In-person voting will continue to be available at all regular polling locations in Wise County on Election Day, Nov. 3. Precincts will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Do not get out of line if you are in line to vote at 7 p.m.
For information on elections, including candidates, visit the Virginia State Board of Elections website: www.elections.virginia.gov.
Deadlines:
Voter registration: Oct. 13, 5 p.m.
Absentee vote by mail request: Oct. 23, 5 p.m
Absentee (early) in person: Oct. 31, 5 p.m.
For more information on ballots, registration, deadlines, office hours, voting precincts curb service or updating voting information, contact your local registrar:
— Scott County: (276) 386-3843
— Lee County: (276) 346-7780
— Wise County: (276) 328-8331
— Norton: (276) 679-1162