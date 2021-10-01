The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Oct. 1:
The LENOWISCO Health District reported 465 new COVID-19-related cases and 10 new deaths in the past week, according to the VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Statewide since Sept. 24
• Cases: 19,463 (869,328 total)
• Deaths: 295 (12,806 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since Sept. 24:
• Districtwide: 465 cases and 10 deaths for 11,371 and 256 deaths
• Lee County: 144 cases and one death for 3,437 and 53 deaths
• Norton: 16 cases and three deaths for 498 and 11 deaths
• Scott County: 123 cases and three deaths for 2,755 and 71 deaths
• Wise County: 182 cases and three deaths for 4,681 and 121 deaths
Vaccinations to Oct. 1:
LENOWISCO: total shots — 69,870; fully vaccinated — 32,976 or 39.4% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people.
Statewide: shots — 5,784,359; fully vaccinated — 5,145,939, or 60.3% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 13.5% to 15.2%
• Statewide: drop from 9.5% to 8.8%
Vaccination
The Lenowisco Health District will be offering the Pfizer booster doses in local health department offices. Please call to schedule an appointment.
• Lee County Health Department: (276) 346-0401
• Scott County Health Department: (276) 386-1312
• Wise County & City of Norton Health Department: (276) 328-8000
Criteria for booster shot eligibility include:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings at least six months after their Pfizer vaccines.
• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions at least six months after their vaccinations.
• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions at least six months after their vaccinations, based on their individual benefits and risks.
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting at least 6 months after their vaccinations, based on their individual benefits and risks.