Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Aug. 27:
The LENOWISCO district reported 365 new COVID-19-related cases and one new death since Aug. 20.
Statewide since Aug. 20
• Cases: 20,573 (754,652 total)
• Deaths: 122 (11,769 total)
LENOWISCO Health District data since Aug. 20:
• Districtwide: 365 cases and one death, for 9,013 and 224 deaths
• Lee County: 98 cases for 2,673 and 48 deaths
• Norton: 17 cases for 371 and seven deaths
• Scott County: 96 cases for 2,179 and 61 deaths
• Wise County: 154 cases and one death for 3,790 and 109 deaths
Vaccinations to Aug. 27:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 65,735; fully vaccinated — 30,744, or 36.7% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people
• Statewide: total shots — 5,426,872; fully vaccinated — 4,799,765, or 56.2% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: dropped from 8.8% to 8.6%
• Statewide: rose from 9.1% to 10%
Back-to school vaccination clinics
The LENOWISCO Health District is holding back-to-school vaccination clinics across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Appointments are NOT required, and walk-ins are welcome at mobile vaccine clinic sites as long as there is sufficient vaccine available.
TDAP, HPV, and meningococcal vaccines will also be available. The events will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 and up. Otherwise, the mobile unit uses Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Look for the VDH vehicle Aug. 31 at Jonesville Manor/Powell Valley Village Apartments, Jonesville, 2-6 p.m.
How to preregister
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, call your local Health Department office:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000