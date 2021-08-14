DUFFIELD — Southwest Virginia officials and legislators say the first round of 2020 census data is not enough to start making detailed judgments about the region.
Duane Miller, executive director of the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission, said local government officials already expected to see population drops when the first round of data was released on Thursday.
“It’s not just a Southwest Virginia issue,” Miller said Friday. “I looked at the census population numbers for several rural Appalachian region counties. Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio had more counties with population loss than counties with gains. It’s really that way in rural Appalachian counties in several states.”
In Virginia alone, Miller said, the rural-versus-urban population issue showed itself in the Census Bureau’s interactive map.
“The closest county to here that I saw with a population gain since the 2010 census was Montgomery County,” Miller said.
Montgomery County encompasses Virginia Tech and borders the city of Radford and Radford University.
SWVA’s larger picture
Looking at Virginia’s five planning district commission regions including Southwest Virginia from Roanoke west, two PDCs showed overall population growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses.
Planning District Five — including the cities of Roanoke, Salem and Covington — saw its population climb from 330,918 to 336,211.
Planning District Four — including Montgomery, Pulaski, Giles and Floyd counties and Radford — saw its population climb by 3,617 to 181,854. All the jurisdictions saw population drops in that decade except Floyd, with 203 more people, and Montgomery County, with 5,329.
Planning District One — LENOWISCO — saw its overall population drop by 10,608 between the two censuses to 83,566.
Planning District Two — Cumberland Plateau — saw a 13,287 drop in population to 100,689.
Planning District Three — Mount Rogers — saw its population drop by 6,531 to 180,002 in a decade.
LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau have traditionally been coal mining areas with some agriculture, while Mount Rogers adjoins the Tri-Cities area and includes agriculture and manufacturing.
County and city administration
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield, like Miller, said he was not surprised by the initial census population numbers.
“It goes along with what had been expected,” Hatfield said. “We have more deaths than births, and people have been leaving the area.”
“It’s all the same,” said Lee County Administrator Dane Poe. “Rural counties are seeing population loss across the U.S.”
Poe said the pandemic showed signs of people wanting to leave urban areas for more rural areas, but that trend came around at the same time the Census Bureau started its 2020 count.
Scott County Administrator Freda Starnes, whose jurisdiction saw the smallest percentage drop among LENOWISCO’S three counties, said the county’s proximity to the Tri-Cities and its large agricultural sector may have helped despite a 1,600-person loss in a decade.
“Some of the counties are more coal counties,” said Starnes, “and they may have seen people leaving as coal jobs were lost. It’s good that we’re close enough to commute to many of the good jobs across the state line.”
Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said the population numbers data were not a surprise, although he pointed to a concern among census officials and state data centers processing the initial figures.
“We hope it’s an accurate representation,” Ramey said, “but until we get more detailed info, it’s hard to understand and interpret what it means yet.”
More regional questions
Rural jurisdictions across Virginia and much of the U.S. are seeing double-digit percentage decline, Miller said, and Appalachian Regional Commission data surveys in recent years have designated Wise and Lee as stressed counties. Scott County, because of its lesser dependence on coal jobs, is not designated as a stressed ARC county.
Miller said the lack of detailed demographic data in the latest census results — income levels, poverty levels, age groupings, median age, prison population — make it hard to draw conclusions about trends in the LENOWISCO district as well as other rural areas across the country. As that data becomes available in coming weeks and months, he added, the real work begins.
“I’d like to see the educational level data, because those numbers have tended to increase over time in the region,” Miller said.
Legislative implications
Census data is the basis of legislative redistricting, and lower population numbers in the past three decades have meant changes in Southwest Virginia’s General Assembly and Congressional district boundaries.
First District Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said Southwest Virginia residents can expect more change with the upcoming 2022 General Assembly session.
In 2020, Virginia voters approved a state constitutional amendment creating a bipartisan redistricting commission with 16 members: eight citizens and four legislators each from the two major political parties.
Instead of the longtime redistricting process controlled by the party in power in the General Assembly, the commission draws up redistricting maps. The commission’s maps then go to committees in the state House and Senate for final approval.
“The growth of Northern Virginia will likely result in Southwest Virginia’s legislative districts moving east,” Kilgore said, adding that the new redistricting process will leave voters and legislators waiting to see how well the process works.
Kilgore said another change in state law will affect how prisoners are counted for legislative representation purposes. Under a prison gerrymandering law passed in 2020, prisoners will no longer be counted as residents where they are imprisoned. They will be counted in the population of their home residences.
“At this point, we will simply have to wait and see how the Redistricting Commission decides to draw legislative districts for the next decade,” Kilgore said.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think anyone is surprised by the census data released yesterday which shows a good chunk of rural Virginia — and America —confronting population declines,” Pillion said on Friday. “This will impact everything from political representation to grant funding.”
Kilgore and Pillion said that ongoing economic development efforts — including rural broadband development, support of higher and public education and targeted development projects — become more critical as more census data becomes available in the coming months.
“For us, it has been a challenging two decades as our regional economy has taken hit after hit,” Pillion said. “We know that people follow the jobs and opportunities, which is why we devote so much focus on supporting our existing industries, attracting new ones and building upon our strong quality of life metrics.”