RICHMOND — Eight Southwest Virginia economic projects will see $10 million in Abandoned Mine Land grants.
Gov. Ralph Northam and Ninth District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith announced the awards Friday, which will cover projects ranging from industrial site development to recreational facilities.
The state Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy administers the federal $10 million package through its Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grant program. The program targets projects in the region’s coalfield counties.
“This program will have a substantial impact on our coalfield communities,” Northam said. “This grant program provides critical funding for industrial, agricultural, community development, and tourism projects which will help our coalfield communities flourish.”
“This additional funding of $10 million is building on the work of the previous years to redevelop and repurpose abandoned mine lands,” said Griffith. “I was pleased to lead the efforts in the House to secure the inclusion of Virginia in this federal program.”
The largest grant ($2.5 million) goes to Norton for Project Intersection: a four-site development of surface-mined land at the junction of U.S. Route 23 and Alternate Route 58. The most visible aspect of the project has been the removal of a mine highwall overlooking U.S. 23 to add a fourth potential industrial- commercial site to the project.
Buchanan County will receive $2 million for Buchanan County Solar, a solar power development on a former mine site.
Wise County was awarded the third-largest grant in the package ($1.71 million) for environmental assessment of the Elam Farms site near the Lonesome Pine Technology Park outside Wise. County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the site is being considered for a cluster of light industrial manufacturing sites.
The SWVA Energy Research and Development Authority will see $975,000 for Project Innovation, a new energy lab to assist energy industry innovators.
Lee County received $500,000 to develop a pad for an indoor-grow farm.
The Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority’s Project Thoroughbred will see $500,000 to start development of a regional grain processing and storage facility. LPRIFA officials have said the project follows efforts to encourage specialty grain production in Southwest Virginia for breweries.
The town of Wise will see $371,000 to upgrade its Veldon Dotson Recreation Park for tournament play use for baseball and softball traveling play.
Breaks Interstate Park’s Waterpark Expansion will get $300,000 to update restroom and other facilities and to add a swimming pool.