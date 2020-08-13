WISE — After a COVID-19-enforced delay in May, the Southwest Virginia Economic Development Forum will mark its fifth year online on Sept. 2.
The forum will be open to all via Facebook as a two-day example of resiliency shown by the region during the pandemic, and this year’s theme will be “Place.”
Day One will feature Melody Warnick, a place attachment expert and author of “This Is Where You Belong: Finding Home Wherever You Are.”
Warnick will share stories and ideas for place leaders looking to nurture a sense of community, build a resilient economy, and engage residents in an optimistic vision of the future regardless of what it holds.
GO Virginia Region One will present a two-part session, “Creating Change,” which will include an overview of GENEDGE, a retooling initiative for Virginia’s manufacturers that was funded by the commonwealth’s first statewide Competitive Economic Resilience & Recovery grant.
GENEDGE President and Executive Director Bill Donohue will talk about how advanced manufacturers across Virginia are reinventing themselves and growing the next chapter of their story. This presentation will also feature what happened when GO Virginia Region One collaborated with seven higher education institutions to mobilize the talent of Southwest Virginia in cross-disciplinary teams of students that assisted small businesses with developing and enhancing their online presence.
GO Virginia Region One Council Vice Chair and Bristol Chamber of Commerce CEO Beth Rhinehart will discuss how students supported businesses during the virtual shift and what the students’ vision is for the region’s future. The panel discussion will feature three students from Bluefield College, Mountain Empire Community College, and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“The Big Pivot: Creating the Future” is also part of Day One as forum organizers examine new ways to navigate crises and address what’s next for the region’s future. Chef T of Ina+Forbes Restaurant in St. Paul and Stephen Curd of LaVelle will discuss how they will manage the future.
Day Two will focus on how a crisis creates strong towns, including how strong leaders emerge during a crisis. The panel will highlight the remarkable assets and resources local leaders leveraged through the COVID-19 crisis. The panel will include Brad Hall, vice president of External Affairs at American Electric Power; Becky Nave, development specialist in Partnership Marketing for Virginia Tourism Corporation; Joseph Puckett, general manager, Point Broadband; Donna P. Henry, chancellor of UVA Wise; and Melanie Protti-Lawrence, co-owner of Lawrence Brothers Industries.
Brandon Dennison of Coalfield Development and Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson will discuss rising above the fear of change as the second day wraps up after discussion of next steps.
“We are excited for the opportunity to connect online without boundaries for our fifth forum,” said Shannon Blevins, vice chancellor of economic development and strategic initiatives at UVA Wise. “While we will miss seeing everyone gather in person, we believe a virtual two-day event will open the forum to even more participants from other parts of Virginia and beyond. The pandemic has also given us a deeper appreciation for our region and all it has to offer, so celebrating Place as our theme seems appropriate.”