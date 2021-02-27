As the Virginia General Assembly hammers out budget details before the session ends on Monday, Southwest Virginia legislators assess the session’s impact on criminal justice, broadband access, schools and pandemic recovery.
Delegates Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, gathered virtually this week to talk about the General Assembly’s second legislative round during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three legislators said that the 2021 session has been tougher with the absence of the late Sen. Ben Chafin Jr., who died in early January before the session started. Chafin’s seat remained empty during the session since Gov. Ralph Northam scheduled a special election for the 38th District seat for March 23.
Pillion said the delegation has missed Chafin’s presence as an advocate for Southwest Virginia and as a coordinator of the delegation’s efforts.
Legislation repealing the death penalty — passed and sent to Northam for his signature — left Kilgore questioning its wisdom.
“There are some cases so heinous that the death penalty should be on the table,” Kilgore said, adding that elimination of mandatory minimum sentences under associated legislation this session will affect truth in sentencing and the deterrent effect in the state’s justice system. He pointed to a Republican proposal to eliminate the death penalty for aggravated murder cases as long as a life sentence was left in place for conviction on those offenses.
“If there is true truth in sentencing, then life in prison means life in prison,” Kilgore said.
“Without a strong alternative to the death penalty, that’s why I voted against it,” Pillion added.
Marijuana legalization and retail sales — also awaiting final action by the House of Delegates and Senate — raise questions in the details, Kilgore said.
The General Assembly in 2020 voted to make possession of small amounts of marijuana a civil rather than criminal offense, but legislation pending this weekend would legalize simple possession and set up a cannabis control authority to oversee the growing and retail sale of marijuana.
“It looks like it’s going to happen,” Pillion said, “and I agree with some particulars, but I feel we’ve pushed this one too quickly. … That’s why I voted against it.”
Pillion said the budget, while still being tweaked Friday, does include items beneficial to the region such as funding for rural broadband internet access expansion, tax breaks for businesses’ personal protective equipment purchases during the pandemic and sales tax exemptions for data centers locating in Virginia.
The data center sales tax exemption would lower costs for the purchases of servers and associated equipment. The PPE tax exemption legislation, a separate bill approved by both houses and sent for Northam’s signature, is not retroactive to the beginning of the pandemic, Pillion said. It does go into effect on signing, however, and would last until Northam’s pandemic emergency orders expire.
Pillion pointed to the inclusion of funding for an occupational-based substance abuse recovery program, the Appalachian Center for Hope, to be located in Smyth County.
O’Quinn pointed to his and Pillion’s support of legislation to reduce the number of Standards of Learning assessments of students in favor of project-based assessments versus “filling bubbles on a sheet.”
“Southwest Virginia (students) are professional test-takers,” O’Quinn said, referring to consistently high SOL scores among school divisions in the region. “This is important for the future of the workforce in Southwest Virginia.”
O’Quinn said he wants to see more state emphasis on funding school construction, citing a lack of new school buildings in some divisions since the early 1960s.
With broadband expansion efforts seeing continued funding in a final budget bill, O’Quinn said electric power cooperatives have been a major part of providing the physical infrastructure of that expansion. One aspect which did not make it into legislation this year, he added, is the creation of a statewide broadband infrastructure map so localities and development agencies can get a clearer picture of the extent and levels of existing service in specific areas.
All three legislators said they had concerns about the rollout of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Calling the state program “clunky,” Pillion did credit new LENOWISCO Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton and district staff for their efforts in establishing virus testing and setting up vaccination infrastructure as more vaccines become available.
Pillion said both houses have approved variations on legislation requiring school divisions’ return to in-person classes, with the Senate version calling for a March 15 deadline and House legislation calling for a July return.
Kilgore said he felt Southwest Virginia is not getting its fair share of COVID-19 vaccines, given the region’s levels of vulnerable populations. He cited recent calls by local free health care provider the Health Wagon after its leaders asked Northam earlier in February why it and other free clinics were not receiving any vaccine supplies.
“The Health Wagon is an integral part of the health care delivery system in Southwest Virginia,” Kilgore said.