RICHMOND — Three Southwest Virginia nature protection and park projects will see a total of $233,000 in state Department of Conservation and Recreation grants.
The funds, part of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation grant program, are part of a $7.5 million statewide grant package announced on Thursday by Gov. Ralph Northam and Natural and Historic Resources Secretary Ann Jennings.
Northam said the grant process uses the state’s ConserveVirginia smart-map land conservation strategy to prioritize selection of projects.
“Through ConserveVirginia, we’re making sure we prioritize protecting lands that bring the most benefit, addressing historic inequalities, and widening our public land program into new areas,” said Northam. “Each one of these grants is an opportunity to protect public space in our local communities.”
Among the 30 projects funded in the latest VLCF grant round is DCR Natural Heritage Division’s Cedars Natural Area Preserve in Lee County. The project received $50,000 to add 205 acres to help protect rare plant species, mussels, fish and aquatic species in the project’s Powell River Addition.
In Scott County, the state Department of Wildlife Resources’ Copper Creek Initiative will see $100,000 to buy eight acres at Copper Creek and the Clinch River to add public fishing and boating access.
The Nature Conservancy’s Pinnacle State Natural Area in Russell County received $133,000 to acquire 92 acres in the Weaver Creek area to preserve that tributary of the Clinch River.
“These funded projects meet high standards to help provide clean water to the citizens of the Commonwealth and to restore the Chesapeake Bay,” Jennings said.
Thursday’s announcement is the third round of such grants this year, with another $8.2 million awarded between February and June.