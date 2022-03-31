BRISTOL, Va. — Four Southwest Virginia community colleges have signed a memorandum committing to training workers for wind energy-related manufacturing.
Wednesday’s event follows a December presentation and report by energy consulting firm Xodus Group to regional economic development officials as part of Project Veer.
Veer — an initiative to establish how Southwest Virginia manufacturers and community colleges can develop the region as part of a supply chain for wind energy projects on the East Coast — is funded by economic development agency GO Virginia Region One Council, the Virginia Tobacco Commission and Coalfield Strategies.
Mountain Empire Community College President Kristin Westover joined her counterparts from Virginia Highlands, Southwest Virginia and Wytheville community colleges to sign the memorandum of understanding to coordinate development and training for manufacturing jobs.
Xodus delivered its report of recommendations recently, Coalfield Strategies partner Will Payne said Wednesday, and the document included five recommendations for the region to start exploring how it can supply parts, assemblies and workers for offshore wind energy projects in planning and development:
• Identifying a major tier company as a representative of what Southwest Virginia can do with global original equipment manufacturers
• Collaborating among the region’s community colleges on worker training
• Forming a partnership with the Hampton Roads Alliance in its OSW business and investment recruitment
• Designating a regional entity for positioning Virginia’s southwest and for acting as a single point of entry for the OSW opportunity
• Coordinating ways to retain the next generation of workers and build awareness about the potential of offshore wind careers
Westover called Wednesday’s signing “a bold statement” about how community colleges are committed to the wind energy effort.
“Our experience in legacy industries has us well-prepared to enter the renewable energy space,” Westover said. “At the same time, the framework will enable us to touch every community we serve.”
Virginia Highlands President Adam C. Hutchison said Wednesday’s assembly of community colleges is looking to establish deeper connections with the region’s employers.
“A key group is the closely held manufacturers who have vast experience in other supply chains,” Hutchison said. “Our goal is to work with them to prepare employees for a pivot into wind energy, which we think is well within their reach.”
Xodus Group marketing chief Jeff Tingley, in his December presentation at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, said the region could find ways to enter a field in which 11 offshore wind turbine projects are in the development or planning stages to meet federal goals of up to 30 gigawatts of energy production. European companies dominate the industry, he added, and they are looking for U.S. supply chains to build offshore wind projects.