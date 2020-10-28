Far Southwest Virginia accounted for more than 60 new COVID-19 cases, according to state health data released Wednesday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported Wednesday that the state had 1,345 new cases and 16 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 176,754 cases and 3,616 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 62 cases for totals of 1,577 infections and 26 deaths during the pandemic. Scott County recorded 25 cases for 392 and six deaths. Wise County had 19 cases for 638 and 10 deaths.
Lee County saw 17 cases for 496 cases and 10 deaths. Norton added one case for 51 and no deaths.
One new outbreak was reported in the LENOWISCO district at an unspecified congregate setting, bring the total number of pandemic outbreaks to 29.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 2,761,481 of 8.63 million residents, or 31.75%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,563,313 people have been tested to date, or 29.7%. In the LENOWISCO district, 19,808 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 22.91%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,005 of 23,423, or 25.64%
• Norton, 1,883 of 3,981, or 47.3%
• Wise County, 7,067 of 37,383, or 18.9%
• Scott County, 4,146 of 21,566, or 19.22%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and decreased from three to two active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn held steady at 14 inmate cases while decreasing from nine to seven active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 11.8% to 13.9%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 5%.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 37-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 17-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. All four divisions were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.