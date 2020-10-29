Far Southwest Virginia saw 47 new COVID-19 cases as the region’s pandemic total topped 1,600, according to state health data released Thursday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,429 new cases and 20 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 178,183 cases and 3,636 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District accounted for 47 new cases for totals of 1,624 cases and 26 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County added 22 cases for 660 and 10 deaths. Lee County had 13 cases for 509 and 10 deaths.
Scott County saw 12 cases for 404 and six deaths. Norton remained at 51 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 2,783,885 of 8.63 million residents, or 32.26%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,583,805 people have been tested to date, or 29.94%. In the LENOWISCO district, 19,246 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 22.26%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,042 of 23,423, or 25.8%
• Norton, 1,900 of 3,981, or 47.73%
• Wise County, 7,139 of 37,383, or 19.1%
• Scott County, 4,165 of 21,566, or 19.31%
Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Austin informed parents of Flatwoods Elementary School students Thursday that one student or staff case had been reported at the facility. The infected person was last on campus Wednesday. The school will remain open, Austin added.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and increased from two to three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and decreased from five to three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 14 inmate cases while decreasing from seven to six active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report rose from 13.9% to 14.6%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 5% to 5.3%.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 38-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on an 18-day increase in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Norton was ranked higher-risk. All four divisions were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.