Far Southwest Virginia saw 42 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the LENOWISCO Health District’s pandemic total past 1,400, according to Sunday’s state health data.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that the state had 999 new cases and one death in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 173,371 cases and 3,579 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 42 cases for totals of 1,435 and 24 deaths during the pandemic. Lee County added 23 cases for 460 and nine deaths. Wise County had 15 cases for 584 and 10 deaths.
Scott County saw four cases for 343 cases and five deaths. Norton remained at 48 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 2,703,883 of 8.63 million residents, or 31.33%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,510,113 people have been tested to date, or 29.09%. In the LENOWISCO district, 18,640 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 21.55%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,917 of 23,423, or 25.26%
• Norton, 1,847 of 3,981, or 46.4%
• Wise County, 6,848 of 37,383, or 18.32%
• Scott County, 4,028 of 21,566, or 18.68%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and four active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases but added two staff cases for five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn saw its first eight inmate cases during the pandemic and had four active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report dropped from 11.4% to 11.3%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 5.1%
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 34-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was changed to increasing based on a 14-day increase in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Norton was ranked higher-risk. Three school systems — Lee, Scott and Wise counties — remained highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences, while Norton was ranked higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000