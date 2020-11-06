Far Southwest Virginia saw 41 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to Friday’s state health data, as Lee County Schools added another case.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,366 new cases and 11 additional deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 187,202 cases and 3,682 deaths. The death toll was adjusted down by two in Friday’s VDH report.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 41 cases and two deaths for totals of 1,974 and 29 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County saw 20 cases and one death for totals of 787 and 11 deaths. Scott County had 13 cases for 512 and seven deaths.
Lee County saw six cases and one death for 616 and 11 deaths, while Norton’s case total increased by two for 59 and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 2,960,868 of 8.63 million residents, or 34.31%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,743,229 people have been tested to date, or 31.79%. In the LENOWISCO district, 20,521 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 23.73%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,363 of 23,423, or 27.17%
• Norton, 2,003 of 3,981, or 50.31%
• Wise County, 7,657 of 37,383, or 20.48%
• Scott County, 4,462 of 21,566, or 20.69%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and dropped to no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases, but added two cases for four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and decreased from five to two active staff cases.
Lee County Schools officials, in a letter to parents Friday, reported one student or staff case at Thomas Walker High School, with the infected person last on campus Oct. 29. Schools are remaining open as education and health district officials conduct contact tracing.
One new educational setting outbreak was reported in the LENOWISCO Health District Friday for six such outbreaks and 31 total outbreaks during the pandemic.
In the VDH’s weekly Friday school outbreak report, two outbreaks were reported as closed: Union Middle School in Wise County with an unspecified number of cases, and St. Charles Elementary School in Lee County, also with an unspecified number of cases. An outbreak is in progress at Gate City Middle School in Scott County with an unspecified number of cases. Outbreaks are pending closure at Lee High School in Lee County with 10 cases and Union Primary School in Wise County with an unspecified number of cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 15.5% to 14.7%. The statewide positivity rate increased from 5.8% to 5.9%.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 46-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 26-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Norton City Schools was ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise County Schools and Lee County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Scott County Schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.