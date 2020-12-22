ROGERSVILLE — A second suspect accused of fleeing a Dec. 12 Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop with four pounds of meth, three guns and a large quantity of other drugs was arrested Saturday afternoon in Bulls Gap while allegedly attempting to smuggle in another 1.5 ounces of meth.
Dionnica Doreen Wilson, 38, of Greeneville, had been wanted in Hawkins County since Dec. 12, when she allegedly eluded the HCSO on foot following a 100 mph pursuit that ended in a wooded area off Choptack Road just west of Rogersville.
During the pursuit, Wilson allegedly abandoned the pickup she was driving and fled on foot, escaping into the woods. Wilson was reportedly identified as the driver of the pickup by her passenger and accused accomplice Cortney Makayla Starcher, 26, of Greeneville.
A search of the pickup allegedly revealed Wilson and Starcher to be in possession of more than four pounds of meth, three loaded handguns, 80 ecstasy pills, 13 buprenorphine pills, 13 alprazolam pills, 44 Vyvanse pills, an unspecified amount of marijuana and several glass pipes.
Starcher was charged with multiple drug trafficking and gun possession charges, and she was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $150,000 bond pending a Dec. 28 preliminary hearing.
Saturday around 5 p.m., HCSO Deputy Kyle Shively spotted Wilson riding in a red pickup northbound on Route 66-S near Bulls Gap. The vehicle was later located unoccupied on Berry Street in Bulls Gap, and Wilson was seen running through nearby back yards and into the woods.
Wilson allegedly refused commands from deputies to stop, and during the foot pursuit a red backpack and red wallet were located in the woods.
“I observed Dionnica fall off an embankment and continue to evade,” Shively stated in his report. “I apprehended her without further incident in a hay field and called EMS for her complaints of not being able to breathe from the run.”
Shively added, “Dionnica was transported to the hospital to have an X-ray done on her arm for the fall, and she signed a consent to search to have an X-ray done on her cavity area.”
Upon searching the wallet, Shively reportedly found three bags of meth containing 3.74 grams, 27.07 grams and 14.63 grams. Another 16.56 grams of marijuana was allegedly located in the backpack.
From the incidents that occurred Dec. 19, Wilson was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and evading arrest on foot.
From the incidents that occurred on Dec. 12, Wilson was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of meth with intent to deliver, felony reckless endangerment, five other counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and multiple traffic charges.
She was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $250,000 bond pending arraignment in Sessions Court on Monday.