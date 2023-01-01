WISE — A Wise man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat against the Wise County Courthouse and Justice Center.
According to a statement posted on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Saturday, deputies arrested David Lee Graham, 42, Friday and charged him with two felony counts of making bomb threats.
Wise County dispatch received a call Friday around 3:30 p.m. during which the caller made multiple threats against the courthouse and justice center, forcing evacuations of both buildings and the relocation of dispatch operations.
Besides courts and judges’ offices, the courthouse also houses the county’s Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer, Circuit Court Clerk, Commonwealth’s Attorney and county administrative offices.
The Justice Center houses the Sheriff’s Department, General Registrar and Emergency Coordinator.
No explosives were found in either building.
Graham has a prior record including misdemeanor convictions for calling or setting an emergency alarm without cause and filing false police reports and felony convictions for grand larceny and breaking and entering
Friday’s bomb threat marks the second such incident in the area affecting a dispatch office. John Edward Thomas of Delaware was extradited in December and faces charges for his alleged role in an Oct. 8 bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the former Hotel Norton commercial building and temporary shutdown of the Norton Police Department’s dispatch office.