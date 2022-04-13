NORTON — The suspect in Sunday’s murder-suicide at a Norton residence had a history of domestic violence charges and protective orders, according to police and court records.
Virginia State Police investigators say Bryan C. Wampler, 53, apparently shot and killed his wife, 59-year-old Vivian A. Wampler, and her mother, 81-year-old Elizabeth A. Sturgill, before killing himself.
Records from the Norton Police Department and Wise County and Norton General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts indicate that police had arrested Bryan Wampler on another allegation of violence against his wife in 2019.
According to Norton Police records obtained Tuesday, police and emergency workers had responded to three calls at the Wamplers’ 853 Highland Ave. NW residence in 2019 and 2020:
• A domestic assault arrest of Bryan Wampler on Feb. 2, 2019, per a fingerprint card on file.
• A domestic call at the residence on Feb. 14, 2020.
• A rescue call on May 11, 2020.
According to copies of warrants obtained from both courts Tuesday, Bryan Wampler had been arrested on Feb. 22, 2019. Norton Police Officer J. Kilgore alleged in the original criminal complaint that Wampler had held a firearm to Vivian Wampler’s head and that he was arrested for assault and battery on a family member.
Vivian Wampler and Sturgill both testified to the incident, Kilgore added.
The warrant with that complaint specified a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a firearm.
Kilgore stated in his complaint that Wampler called his wife from Duffield Regional Jail 17 times on Feb. 23, 2019. A magistrate granted Vivian Wampler a three-day emergency protective order on Feb. 23. Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Elizabeth Wills granted a preliminary protective order two days after the first order.
Wills checked a box on the preliminary order that cautioned a weapon was involved.
The case was moved to Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in May 2019. Before then, Vivian Wampler had filed to dissolve the protective order against her husband — a request that Judge Wills granted on March 5.
By that time, Bryan Wampler faced one misdemeanor count of assault on a family member along with the brandishing charge. He had also been charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of violating a protective order on Feb. 23 — the day he allegedly made the 17 calls to his wife.
On June 5, 2019, Bryan Wampler was found guilty on the assault charge and two of the protective order violation charges. Judge Wills sentenced him to six months in jail suspended and substance abuse counseling for the assault. She also sentenced him to 30 days jail suspended on each of the protective order charges on condition of 12 months’ good behavior.
No other charges appeared on the county General District or Circuit Court online listings after Wampler’s sentencing.
Police made a third call at the Wamplers’ home on April 10, 2022 — the day of the murder-suicide.