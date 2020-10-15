CASTLEWOOD, Va. — A suspect in a Wednesday night shooting that left a man dead in Kingsport is now in custody at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Roger “Rabbit” Cornelius Roberts, 25, of Carters Valley Road in Church Hill, was located in Castlewood, Virginia, and taken into custody without incident just after 3 p.m. on Thursday by troopers from the Virginia State Police and deputies from the Russell County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office, according to an update from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt.
"We wish to thank the numerous law enforcement agencies that assisted in the search for Roger Roberts," the release stated.
The SCSO alerted the public Thursday morning that they were looking for Roberts, who was being charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Wednesday night shooting in Kingsport.
According to the morning release, the SCSO was called to the scene of a shooting Wednesday on Haynes Drive in Kingsport at about 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male, later identified as Kyree Marcus Holmes, 24, of Memphis, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later died from the injury.
The SCSO news release said investigators determined the suspect in the shooting was Roberts after interviewing witnesses.
------------------------------------
10:53 a.m. Thursday
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting that left a man dead.
Roger “Rabbit” Cornelius Roberts, 25, of Carters Valley Road in Church Hill, is being charged with second-degree murder, according to a Thursday morning news release from the sheriff’s office.
“If anyone is aware of the location of Roger Roberts, they are asked to not approach him and to call 911 immediately or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330,” sheriff’s office officials said in the news release.
Roberts is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
As previously reported, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night on Haynes Drive in Kingsport around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male, later identified as Kyree Marcus Holmes, 24, of Memphis, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later died from the injury.
The SCSO news release said investigators determined the suspect in the shooting was Roberts after interviewing witnesses.