WISE — Wise County authorities are seeking extradition of a suspect in North Carolina after a Monday armed robbery at a Big Stone Gap motel.
According to a statement on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, Byron Newsom, 41, Coeburn, was arrested in Canton, North Carolina, on charges of robbery, use of a firearm during a felony and abduction.
Newsom allegedly robbed a night clerk at the Quality Inn at rifle point before leaving in a Chevrolet SUV, according to security video from the motel. The clerk was not injured, sheriff’s investigators said Tuesday.
North Carolina officers found evidence from the robbery when they arrested Newsom, according to the department’s Facebook page.