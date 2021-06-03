CHURCH HILL – A Kingsport man accused of leading the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office on a pursuit reaching 110 mph in Church Hill and Mount Carmel has been charged with multiple felony charges.
HCSO Deputy Casey Carter ended the pursuit in Mount Carmel on the afternoon of May 22 following a chase that began on Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville near the Phipps Bend Road intersection.
Carter states in his report that he initiated a traffic stop after clocking the Charger at 81 mph in 55 mph zone, and then determining through computer check that the vehicle wasn't insured.
Javon Tyric Brooks, 22, 1040 Tip Top Ave., Kingsport, was later identified as the driver. Carter states in his report that during the pursuit, which reached 110 mph on 11-W, Brooks turned onto Silver Lake Road in Church Hill.
Brooks then led Carter through a dead end apartment complex off of Ordnance Drive in Church Hill, driving through a yard and around two apartments at a slow speed, Carter reported.
Carter reported that he exited his patrol car and ordered Brooks to stop and exit the vehicle, at which time he came “eye-to-eye” with Brooks and got a good look at Brooks' face.
Brooks drove over an embankment, causing front end damage to the vehicle, and got back on Ordnance Drive, Silver Lake Road, and back onto 11-W where he headed into Mount Carmel.
Carter said Brooks hit speeds of 110 mph again as they entered Mount Carmel and Carter ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.
The vehicle was later found abandoned on Tranbarger Road.
The owner was contacted and told police that Brooks had borrowed the vehicle.
Brooks was arrested May 24 and charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, speeding, no insurance, open container violation and driving without a license.
Brooks was arraigned Wednesday. He was released from jail on $25,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 23.