WISE — A UVA Wise police vehicle crashed and a Wise County Sheriff’s vehicle ran into a ditch Monday after a car chase in the Wise area.

UVA Wise Campus Police Chief Beau Boggs said Tuesday that one of his officers was responding to assist a sheriff’s deputy around 9:45 p.m. when a turning vehicle forced the officer to swerve and hit a utility pole on Birchfield Road near the town of Wise corporate limits.


