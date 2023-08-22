WISE — A UVA Wise police vehicle crashed and a Wise County Sheriff’s vehicle ran into a ditch Monday after a car chase in the Wise area.
UVA Wise Campus Police Chief Beau Boggs said Tuesday that one of his officers was responding to assist a sheriff’s deputy around 9:45 p.m. when a turning vehicle forced the officer to swerve and hit a utility pole on Birchfield Road near the town of Wise corporate limits.
The UVA Wise officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at an area hospital.
The UVA Wise Police Department is a fully accredited Virginia department and has a mutual aid agreement with the Sheriff’s Office and other local police departments in the county.
Wise County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Russ Cyphers said the chase began shortly before 9:45 p.m., when a vehicle ran a stop sign on Hurricane Road. The vehicle and driver did not stop for a deputy.
The chase continued to Boggs Hill Road, Cyphers said, where the deputy followed the suspect’s vehicle before running off the road and into a ditch before the suspect escaped. The deputy was not injured, said Cyphers, and the vehicle sustained little if any damage.
Cyphers said the deputy could not get close enough for a license plate number or a vehicle description other than a dark colored vehicle.
The Virginia State Police is investigating both crashes, Boggs said.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 328-3566.
