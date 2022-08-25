Danny Lynn Sturgill

Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, was charged Saturday with second degree murder and malicious wounding in connection wit the death of Melanie Sturgill, 61.

 SWVA Regional Jail

WISE — The suspect in Saturday’s beating death of a Wise County woman will have a preliminary hearing in October.

Danny Lynn, Sturgill, 60, did not appear in person or remotely in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday for a second time due to problems with the Duffield Regional Jail’s video conference system.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video