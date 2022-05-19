SURGOINSVILLE — A Hawkins County judge has awarded a Surgoinsville business owner the town’s first on-premises beer permit.
Amanda Wolfe, who owns Rack ’Em Up pool hall, received the permit in March. She applied for it in September 2020.
Wolfe said she decided to seek the permit because not being able to sell beer was hurting her business.
“It was hard to watch my customers walk in and walk (right back) out because I couldn’t serve them beer, and other businesses around me (within the city limits of other towns) can serve it,” Wolfe said.
When Wolfe approached the town, she was told that Surgoinsville didn’t have an ordinance that allowed for the issuing of on-premises beer permits.
Unbeknownst to town officials, however, that was not the case.
Once Surgoinsville officials realized they did indeed have such an ordinance, the town decided to model itself after other cities and enforce rules and regulations for issuing on-premises beer permits.
Mayor Merrell Graham said the town wasn’t trying to prohibit anyone from obtaining a permit.
One rule officials added was a dual measuring system. The ordinance when Wolfe applied prohibited businesses from selling beer if they were within 300 feet of a church, school, or public gathering that would interfere with traffic, public health, safety, and morals.
The default manner of determining that distance was measuring from building to building, but the town changed it to property line to property line.
That amendment disqualified Wolfe from receiving a permit.
Using the former measurement, Wolfe’s business was 600 feet from a church, but using the latter one, it was only 200 feet away.
Wolfe said she felt this was a form of gender discrimination and decided to sue the city.
Judge Thomas Wright noted that he believed Surgoinsville leaders had no ill intentions but misunderstood the town laws.
“I know [the city officials] have the town’s best interest at heart in what you’re doing, and I don’t find any intent to mistreat (Ms. Wolfe) by you all in doing what you did, including no intent to mislead her about the ordinance that was in effect at the time she was seeking to begin the application process,” said Wright, according to a court transcript.
According to court documents, at a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in October 2020, Graham told Wolfe that the matter was closed.
“And at that time, the matter was concluded with the mayor advising Ms. Wolfe that quote ‘This is not going to go any farther’ and quote ‘This issue is done, and this is as far as we can go with this,’ ” Wright said.
Wright then spoke about the measuring amendment.
“Absent the amendment, it’s undisputed that Ms. Wolfe’s application considered under the Beer Permit Ordinance in effect at the time she filed her application would result in her obtaining a permit because the standard of measuring would be building to building, and it’s undisputed that her building is more than 300 feet from the nearby Hope Church building,” Wright said.
Wright acknowledged that the town had control over deciding who received beer permits.
However, he also determined that there was no sensible reason for changing the way distances are measured.
“The amendment does not appear to this Court to provide a rational basis for its enactment; it appears to lead only to the conclusion that we’re attempting to prevent [Ms. Wolfe] from obtaining her on-premises beer permit, and hindsight is always 20/20,” Wright stated.
Wright then awarded Wolfe her permit.
Wolfe said having the permit has helped her business.
“I have more people coming in, and I have beer sales,” Wolfe said. “I have what people want and what people have asked for almost two years now. (Having this permit) feels like a weight has been lifted up off my shoulders.”
Graham said he wishes the town had been ready to address the permit issue.
“I hate we weren’t better prepared,” he said.