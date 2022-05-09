SURGOINSVILLE — Students at Surgoinsville Middle School will perform the musical “Mary Poppins Jr.” on May 13 and 15.
Fifteen members of the 21-person cast performed the song “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” for the Hawkins County Board of Education at its meeting on Thursday.
The musical is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, which are set in London.
The hourlong musical will follow the Banks family and their new nanny, Mary Poppins.
The school will host two community performances: May 13 at 6:30 p.m. and May 15 at 3:30 p.m.
Advanced reserve seating tickets are available for purchase at the school.
For additional information or to ask about tickets, contact Joshua Fritts at joshua.fritts@hck12.net or call the school at 345-2252.
Summer Camp
Surgoinsville Middle will also offer a Musical Theater Summer Camp for grades 5-12.
Everyone who participates will practice and be a part of a performance of “The Lion King Jr.” on Aug. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m.
Practice will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in June and July.
The cost of the camp is $100 for the first child in a household and $75 for each additional child.
To sign up, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUlQWS6fZseszfCBOvTa3L3T-sPl_24IWUvOqtnf7IEFCCYQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
For more information, contact Joshua Fritts.