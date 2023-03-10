WISE — A proposal to ban additional markers or monuments on Wise County official property is on hold.

The county Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 at its March regular meeting on Thursday to table a proposed revision of the county ordinance on allowing the placement of permanent monuments, markers or signs on county property.

