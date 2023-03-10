WISE — A proposal to ban additional markers or monuments on Wise County official property is on hold.
The county Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 at its March regular meeting on Thursday to table a proposed revision of the county ordinance on allowing the placement of permanent monuments, markers or signs on county property.
The revision — which was up for a public hearing Thursday — would have prohibited any new such items on any county property or county-leased facilities.
Preston Mitchell and Frank Gravely, who have worked with the Wise County Community Remembrance Project and the national Equal Justice Initiative to place three markers in the county to highlight three county lynching incidents in the early 1900s, asked the board not to pass the ordinance change.
Mitchell said he had conferred with County administrator Mike Hatfield and Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore in recent months about finding a new location for the second marker, for Dave Hurst’s lynching in 1920.
The Hurst marker, placed along Kent Junction Road in September 2022, was stolen two months later, Mitchell said. Kilgore had indicated he would support placing a replacement marker at the county Justice Center grounds where it would be safe.
“It would not only be safe but an example of justice denied,” Mitchell said. “I’m asking you to vote no on this amendment … and move the Hurst marker to the Justice Center.”
Gravely said he had realized that black history is not really taught in the county’s schools.
“I have faith in the board,” Gravely added.
Later in the meeting, Supervisor James Lawson moved to table the amendment and Supervisor Steve Bates seconded it.
“We have to teach the good and the bad,” Bates said. “There is racism and it’s coming back, and we need to stamp it out.”
Board chair J.H. Rivers agreed with Bates, adding that he would like to see the supervisors take time on the issue.
In other business, the board got the results of its 2021-22 fiscal audit from accountant Emily Viers, who gave the county a “clean, unmodified opinion” on its accounting, records and fiscal practices.
The board also voted to lower the county personal property tax rate on used cars for the 2023-24 budget year only by eight percentage points to 92% of the J.D. Powers valuation guide used for vehicle assessments.
Supervisor Fred Luntsford, Jr., who moved for the rate, said a combination of that and an anticipated 12 percentage point cut on used car values by J.D. Power in the same fiscal year would give county owners of used vehicles a one year, 20% relief on car taxes after a spike in taxes in the current budget year.
Supervisor Lawson abstained from the 6-0 vote, saying that county residents do need relief. He added that the county still faces uncertainty from what the General Assembly does, or does not, regarding a deadlocked statewide budget.
Lawson added that inflation will affect the county’s spending power, and a tax cut could compound that issue. Noting that the county “did not step up” to ease the current hike in tax bills for used car owners, he said the county should “let this naturally ebb down.”
The board will hold a second budget workshop on Wednesday, April 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Wise County Schools Education Building.