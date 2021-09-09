WISE — Despite calls from several Pound residents on Thursday, the Wise County Board of Supervisors is asking the Virginia General Assembly to repeal the town’s charter during the 2022 legislative session.
The board approved the resolution — requested by board Chairman J.H. Rivers — on a seven-member vote with Supervisor Robbie Robbins abstaining.
Robbins first moved to table the resolution, but that failed for the lack of a second.
The text of the resolution became public over the Labor Day weekend, and that sparked an emergency Pound Town Council meeting in which the three remaining council members approved a counter resolution.
“It was a punch in the gut to the town of Pound,” Council member Clifton Cauthorne said in opening Thursday’s public comment session at the supervisors meeting.
Restating the town resolution, Cauthorne said the supervisors had to come to an agreement with the town on repealing the charter. He said that was voted down this summer by council on a 3-1 vote. Town council also would have to vote to put any repeal to a voter referendum, which has not been done, and the town’s voters would then have to vote in favor of repeal.
Cauthorne pointed to various town controversies referred to in the county resolution, including the lack of a police department and various lawsuits involving the town and town officials. One of those suits is a pending recall petition against Mayor Stacey Carson.
“If you would ask a dispatcher, I don’t think you’d find Pound to be a hotbed of crime,” Cauthorne told the board. “Just because people petitioned a court doesn’t not make (Carson) a mayor.”
Cauthorne and Town Council candidate Leabern Kennedy each said that council is trying to resolve past differences to improve the town.
Kennedy accused the county of “raping” the town by taking over Pound’s water and sewer system this summer and by raising rates while showing no visible improvements to the systems. She asked why county officials have not helped the town resolve its problems in recent months despite requests from the town.
“I feel like it’s a good old boy system,” Kennedy said of the county’s responses.
Former Pound council member Terry Short asked why the supervisors had not scheduled any public hearings before drafting the repeal resolution. He pointed to disbandment of the previous police department and appointing a new chief as “positive moves” in straightening out town issues.
Short also questioned the 30th Judicial Circuit’s mass recusal from hearing lawsuits involving the town and county Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III’s decision not to prosecute several criminal cases over questions about evidence handling under former police chief Tony Baker.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield said that town council member Danny Stanley had emailed a comment asking the supervisors to work with the town instead of calling for the charter repeal.
Carson, who had appeared before the supervisors at least three times since she took office more than a year ago, said town residents have seen her commitment to making the town better despite opposition from some council members.
Carson threatened to “lock up town hall” and call the FBI if the county and state do not investigate corruption in town government.
Carson’s son, Connor, Gent said he has not seen any board members come to see what is going on in Pound.
“Would you just let corruption spread across the town and into the county?” said Gent. “If we fall, you’ll fall too.”
Supervisor Fred Luntsford, whose district includes Pound, listed issues facing the town in recent months including the poor condition of the water and sewer systems, declining revenues and the summer’s controversy over town sewage flowing into the Pound River toward Dickenson County.
“Don’t be saying the county is a raper of the town,” said Luntsford.
Cauthorne later said that he had met with Luntsford — also Appalachia’s town manager — before council hired its last town manager to see if he would also be willing to serve as Pound’s town manager.
“He expressed interest at that time,” Cauthorne said, “but appeared to change his mind when he met later with Danny Stanley and (former council member) Marley Green.”