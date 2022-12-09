The Wise County Board of Supervisors has approved demolition of the former Appalachia High School main classroom building and auditorium. County Administrator Mike Hatfield said the demolition could beginning in February or March.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, left, and state Department of Criminal Justice Services accreditation program manager Todd Clingenpeel hold the sheriff’s department’s accreditation certificate during a ceremony as Thursday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
WISE — Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium.
The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield said in November that a decision on the AHS demolition depended on an engineering assessment of whether existing asbestos in the classroom and auditorium buildings would make rehabilitation and repair feasible.
Hatfield on Thursday said the AHS demolition — which will leave the school gymnasium and football field house intact — should start in February or March.
One other structure in the original demolition contract — the former Wise County Jail in Wise — should see demolition start in January, Hatfield said.
In other business, state Department of Criminal Justice Services Accreditation Program Manager Todd Clingenpeel joined Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore and the department’s leadership team for an accreditation ceremony before the board.
“Your sheriff’s office was operating at the highest level it possible could,” Clingenpeel said of his department’s accreditation review in May. DCJS confirmed the Wise department’s accreditation in September.
Kilgore said the 2022 accreditation — the first under Kilgore’s first term as sheriff and the sheriff’s office’s sixth — has shown the department’s commitment to professional standards since it became the first Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency ever accredited, the fifth sheriff’s office and 13th law enforcement agency in Virginia to achieve accreditation.
“It forces us to look at the way we do business,” said Kilgore. “We have to buy in to the process at all levels of our agency.”
Accreditation involves an audit by independent assessors every four years, Kilgore said, and that includes review of the department’s administration, operations, training and personnel. Kilgore said the department’s 87 employees, including deputies and dispatchers, contributed to the agency passing all areas of the review.