BLOUNTVILLE – The forecast for Tuesday’s opening of the Commemorative Air Force Air Power History Tour calls for sun, warmth and thousands of horsepower on the Tri Cities airport ramp.
The CAF Tour opens to the public Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. near Tri Cities Aviation’s hardstand, with the restored B-29 “FIFI” dominating the area.
Tri Cities Aviation owner Pam Phillips said “FIFI” arrived Monday, a day earlier than scheduled, to accommodate changes in the volunteer crew schedule. “FIFI” was joined the same day by a WWII T-6 Texan trainer and a 1950’s vintage T-34 Mentor piston-engined trainer aircraft.
Also scheduled for display this week are the CAF’s restored P-51D “Gunfighter” and a wartime PT-13 Kaydet biplane trainer.
The display area will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. On Saturday, the display area will be open 9 a.m. – noon.
Parking will be available at Tri Cities Airport's long-term express parking lot for air show attendees. Parking will also be available at the Tri Cities Aviation parking area and near the hardstand.
Admission to the display area is $20 per adult, $10 for children 11-17 and free for children 10 and younger. More information can be found at the CAF website: https://www.airpowersquadron.org/tricities-tn.