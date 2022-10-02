Sunday Stories has been a staple of the Kingsport Times News for more than 10 years. Bringing weekly good news stories, adorable reader-submitted photos, and event announcements from across our area, Sunday Stories served as a vehicle for important reader-generated content and paid content from a variety of advertisers.
Until about a year ago, Sunday Stories was advertiser-supported. But as the economy turned and inflation picked up steam, advertising in the popular piece began to decline. That trend has not reversed.
“As popular as Sunday Stories has been with readers, advertisers have fallen off gradually to the point that the product is no longer sustainable,” said Rick Thomason, publisher of the Times News. “It is with sadness that we must announce that the piece you are holding is the last edition of Sunday Stories.
“While Sunday Stories will cease publication as a stand-alone piece, we remain committed to sharing the great stories and great photographs our readers have enjoyed for more than a decade,” Thomason added. “That submitted content will find a new home in the newspaper and online and be as visible and accessible as ever.”
Tasked with finding that new home will be Carmen Musick, who has long been the editor for Sunday Stories. In her new and expanded role as an associate editor in the Times News newsroom, Musick will not only continue to be the paper’s contact for reader-submitted content, but will also take on a number of other important and transformative missions at the paper.