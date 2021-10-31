Donald Wells, the father of Summer Wells, a 5-year-old Hawkins County girl missing since June 15, is facing several charges after being arrested Saturday night.
According to an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Casey Carter observed a white GMC Sonoma traveling south on Van Hill Road. While speaking with Wells, Carter said he smelled an odor of alcohol and observed Wells to have blood-shot eyes.
Wells reportedly told Carter he had “taken a couple of shots” and consented to standardized field-sobriety tests.
When Carter was reading Wells the Tennessee implied consent form, Wells reportedly said that he had “probably had too much to drink.” After giving consent to a blood draw, Wells was taken to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. He then was transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.
Wells was charged with driving under the influence, having an open container, expired registration, violation of financial responsibility, and improper lane usage.
Wells is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.