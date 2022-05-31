ST. PAUL — The 24th annual Clinch River Days Festival means plenty of activities for all ages along a stretch of Virginia’s newest state park.
“It’s a great festival on the most biodiverse river in North America, and we get to celebrate that and our heritage,” said Clinch River Days coordinator Susie Harrison.
The weekend festivities get a Thursday preview at 6 p.m. at the Western Front Hotel Backyard Stage with the Heart of Appalachia Symphony Orchestra. The concert is free to the public, and a reception will be held after the event.
Friday’s events
On Friday, festival events can be found across St. Paul. A.R. Matthews Park, along the Clinch River, will see the festival midway open at noon, followed through the day with Duck Race tickets on sale at the park Red Caboose, the beer and wine tent opening at 3 p.m.
• The Park Stage will feature the Clinch River Idol Contest from 4-5 p.m. with cash prizes. Contestant registration starts at 3:30 p.m.
• Music venue starting at 5 p.m.
• Dance Party, 9-11 p.m.
Friday’s musical lineup includes the Possum Playboys from 5 to 7 p.m., Coal Creek from 7 to 9 p.m. and From the Edge from 9 to 11 p.m.
The UVA Wise Oxbow Center near Matthews Park will host an open house on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. At Russell Street, the Mountain Heritage Museum will be open from 2-6 p.m. Visitors can learn about local and regional history and see artifacts and photography exhibits.
Saturday events
Saturday’s events start with the Clinch River Farmers Market from 8 a.m.-noon and the Kid’s Fishing Tournament at Oxbow Lake from 9 a.m.- noon. The Heart of Appalachia Visitors Center will open from 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and the Mountain Heritage Museum opens from 2–6 p.m.
More outdoor fun on Saturday includes:
• Spearhead Trails Mountain View Trail System — free ride day on the ATV trails with no permit needed. For more information, visit spearheadtrails.com.
• Clinch River State Park Vernal Pool Hike at 9 a.m. Meet at the kiosk at the Sugar Hill Loop and Oxbow Lake Dam trailhead. One mile to-and-from hike. Contact Anastasia Leftwich for information at (276) 254-5487.
• Clinch River State Park National Trails Day: Hike to The Falls at 1 p.m., with a 4-mile hike to Burton’s Ford Falls. Meet at the kiosk at the Sugar Hill Loop and Oxbow Lake Dam trailhead. For details contact Anastasia Leftwich at (276) 254-5487.
• 5K Race starting at 5 p.m., with registration at 4:30 p.m. Fe required. Contact yellolab@msn.com or register online: https://www.athlinks.com/event/clinch-river-days-55k-trail-challenge-82459.
• Clinch River Adventures tube float trips and kayak trips, no reservations needed on Saturday. Also, take a chance on a Lucky Duck for $2. Proceeds will go to the local food bank.
• Raising Baby Mussels Demonstration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the park boat launch. Presented by Team Estonoa.
• Wetlands Estonoa Tours 2- 4 p.m. at the Vencil Learning Center.
Kids Day at the Matthews Park Little League field starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with rides and games until 4 p.m. Disney Princesses will be on hand. Main Event Wrestling runs from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Other Park activities include craft and food vendors, games, the Petting Zoo from noon — 4 p.m. The Beer & Wine tent will feature local vineyards and craft beers.
The Western Front Hotel will host a Dog Show from 5- 6 p.m., with registration starting at 4:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash and there is no registration fee. Trophy and ribbons will be awarded.
Saturday’s Park Stage entertainment lineup includes:
• Center Stage Cloggers 1-2 p.m.
• Music venue 2-11 p.m.
• Magic of Joseph Young Stage Show 5 p.m.
• “So You Think You Can Dance” Contest 9-9:15 p.m.
• Dance Party 9-11 p.m.
Saturday’s music lineup includes King’s Messengers from 2-3 p.m., Blue Grass Circle from 3-4:30 p.m., Longshot from 5-7 p.m., Ivy Road from 7-9 p.m. and Second Ride from 9-11 p.m.
For more information
Online: https://www.clinchriverfest.com/