There’s fun summer jobs awaiting for those who may be in college or headed to college and have an interest in natural history.
City officials said Monday that Bays Mountain Park is looking for high school and college-aged students to be counselors for its summer camp program this year.
What it entails
The jobs will be for 40 hours a week and run from late May to early August at the park. Some weekend and evening work will be required, officials said.
What are the qualifications?
According to a press release, the two types of positions available are Junior Counselor and Senior Counselor and the qualifications/job duties are as follows:
Junior Counselor:
- Must be at least a high school senior who has been accepted into a college or university for the fall 2022 semester, or a college freshman, sophomore or junior.
- Major course of study should be in natural history or a related field.
- Candidate must have an overall C+ average for the last academic year and a B in the academic field. Must be recommended by a faculty member in major department.
- Duties will include leading the park’s day camp program for children ages 6 through 11, becoming familiar with the local flora and fauna and the park’s cultural history.
Senior Counselor:
- Must be a college junior who will complete junior year by mid-May 2022, a senior who has been accepted to graduate school or an enrolled graduate student having at least one year remaining.
- Major course of study should be in natural history or a related field.
- Candidate must have an overall C+ average for the last academic year and a B in the academic field. Must be recommended by a faculty member in major department.
- Duties will include leading the park’s day camp program for children ages 6 through 11, becoming familiar with the local flora and fauna and the park’s cultural history.
After reasonable period of orientation, candidate must be able to present public programs, supervise up to two assistants and be under supervision of operations coordinator and a park naturalist.
How to apply
To apply for either position, send a resume with your name, mailing address and phone numbers of three references, one of which should be the faculty member, along with a school transcript. A cover letter may be included.
To apply, send all material to Megan Krager at megankrager@KingsportTN.gov.