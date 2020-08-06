BLOUNTVILLE — Will it be Mark or Mark in Colonial Heights to become a local school board member, and who will win the only three-way school board race in Sullivan County?
Voters across the county Thursday in four districts will choose four of the seven county Board of Education members, who will take office Sept. 1. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and include Tennessee and federal primaries, plus other local elections.
In the non- partisan election for four-year terms, all incumbents in Districts, 1, 3, 5 and 7 face opposition; District 5 has two challengers, making for a total of nine hopefuls. Following is a thumbnail breakdown:
District 1: Incumbent Mark Ireson faces challenger Mark Harris. Ireson is a federal air traffic controller. Harris is an attorney whose late father, Larry Harris, was a long-time board member. The district polling places: Colonial Heights Middle School, South High, Miller Perry Elementary and Sullivan Middle.
District 3: Incumbent Kingsport’s Matthew Spivey, an attorney, faces challenger Mark Vicars, also of Kingsport and a teacher at Cherokee High School in Hawkins County. Polling places are Clounds Bend Untied Methodist Church, the Civic Auditorium and the Kingsport Public Library.
District 5: Incumbent Randall jones, a retired educator once assistant superintendent of Bristol, Tennessee Schools, of Indian Springs faces a challenge from Holston community resident Jason Horton, who works in the construction trades, and Grover Starnes, a retired Sullivan East High teacher and United Methodist minister living in Bloomingdale. Polling places are Indian Springs Elementary, Sullivan North High, Central Heights Elementary and Holston Middle.
District 7: Incumbent Jane Thomas, a retired Sullivan County Schools speech specialist from the greater Bluff City/Hickory Tree area, faces a challenge from Mary Rouse, retired Tennessee High principal and former Sullivan East principal and county central office employee also from the Bluff City area. Polling places: Holston Valley Middle, Slater Community Center and Holston View Elementary, the latter two in Bristol, Tenn.