BLOUNTVILLE — If you own property in Sullivan County and don’t have a mortgage, it’s time to start looking for your county property tax bill.
The notices will begin going out Monday electronically to property owners who have provided an email address to the Sullivan County Trustee’s Office. Those property owners also will still receive a paper copy of their tax bill when notices are mailed this week to all property owners, Trustee Susan Ramsey said last week.
About 23,000 property owners, out of about 94,000 parcels in the county, have provided email addresses so far, Ramsey said. And some folks have already paid their taxes by simply looking them up online, even though notices haven’t been sent.
Ramsey explained owners of properties with a mortgage will not receive a bill, as those are all sent directly to the lien holders who pay them as part of the mortgage contract.
Sullivan County’s property tax rate of $2.4062 (per $100 of assessed value) is projected to generate $99.78 million in revenue for the county. The largest piece of the pie, nearly $48.6 million, goes to the school systems (Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City).
Taxes are due beginning in October. The deadline to pay without penalties and interest is Feb. 28, 2022. Mailed payments postmarked by that date will be accepted and processed without a penalty or interest being applied, Ramsey said.
But Ramsey offers multiple ways to pay property tax bills in addition to traditional mail.
Payments still are accepted in person, with COVID-19 precautions: only two windows open, leaving a space between them in the front part of the office, and through a plexiglass divider at the office’s “back” door, which is reserved for those on the state’s property tax relief program.
Ramsey stressed that those on property tax relief already are not required to come to the office in person if nothing has changed since last year.
Other ways to pay, besides mail and in-person, include: online payments at www.tennesseetrustee.com, going to participating Bank of Tennessee locations, dropping payment in the drop box outside the historic Sullivan County Courthouse in Blountville, or using a kiosk inside the front of Food City on North Eastman Road in Kingsport.
There is a fee for paying online or using the kiosk. {span}A convenience fee of 2.75% is charged to the cardholder by the payment clearing house for processing a credit card payment or a flat $2.75 for an e-check payment. None of this fee is retained by the county. You will have an opportunity to see what the fee will be before completing your payment.{/span}
A kiosk also will be in place inside the lobby of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. And Ramsey said she and Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Russell are working to get a kiosk installed in the Bristol Justice Center’s lobby.