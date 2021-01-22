BLOUNTVILLE — Base bids for putting artificial turf on the football fields at the new West Ridge High School and existing Sullivan East High School run in the $2 million combined range.
At first glance, the apparent low bid after the Thursday afternoon bid openings came from Georgia-based Field Turf, at $1,951,185 for both fields.
All bidders, except one, indicated a timeline that could get the football fields ready for football by the start of school in August, although county Purchasing Agent Kris Davis said a lot of that would depend on how wet or dry the weather is between now and then and how quickly a bid is awarded.
Davis also emphasized the bids are still being evaluated, including alternates and soil replacement unit prices, and all but one have different times of completion if only one school were done compared to if both schools were done at once. She said it was possible but unlikely different bidders would do the installation at the two schools.
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said the school board would meet in called session at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Holston Middle School to consider a West Ridge access road, but he said it would not address the turf issue.
The meeting will be viewable on YouTube with no public allowed to attend in person, and because it is called no public comment will be allowed.
“Please keep in mind these still have to be reviewed/evaluated,” Davis said after the 2 p.m. bid opening. “No award is ready to be made.”
Davis said the architectural and design teams, including Dineen West of Cain Rash West Architects of Kingsport, will review the turf used and bid details before any recommendations or decisions are even considered.
Five bids were received but only four were accepted. The fifth bid from Sprinturf in Daniel Island, South Carolina, was rejected because it did not include all required documents.
Following are the bids:
of Dalton, Georgia:
The bids included $1,056,500 and 140 days for West Ridge base bid alone; $1,064,000 and 168 days for East alone; and $2,096,500 and 308 days for the two combined.
An East Alternate 1 addition for track demolition and installation of artificial surface at East was $187,600 and 20 days; West Ridge Alternate 1 change D zone color from red to gray $5,700 and 0 days; East deduct of Alternate 2 D zone track surfacing to black to match existing surfacing in lieu of base bid red, a savings of $12,500 and 0 days; West Ridge addition Alternate 2A for red track surfacing and line markings of $254,000 and 20 days; and unit price for excavation, removal and replacement of unsuitable soils for approved structure fill material $65 a cubic yard.
of Knoxville:
The bids included $1,176,9229.58 and 90 days for West Ridge base bid alone; $1,074,125.62 and 90 days for East alone; and $2,251,055.10 and 120 days for the two combined.
This is the company chosen by Hawkins County to do the Volunteer High turf, which was installed and used this fall, and the Cherokee turf installed after the 2020 season.
An Alternate 1 addition for the track at East was $127,000 and 14 days; West Ridge Alternate 1 D zone color change $8,888.84 and 10 days; East deletion of Alternate 2 D zone color a savings of $10,976 and 0 days; West Ridge addition Alternate 2A for track surfacing of $254,000 and 20 days; and soil $22 a cubic yard.
of Calhoun, Georgia:
The bids included $922,256 minus $11,351 or $910,905 for West Ridge base bid alone; $1,056,132 minus $15,852 or $1,040,280 for East alone; and $1,978,388 minus $27,203 or $1,951,185 and 130 days for the two combined.
This is the company that finished replacing the Dobyns-Bennett High School turf in Kingsport in 2019 for almost $1 million and installed the original artificial turf at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in 2008.
An Alternate 1 addition for the track at East was $143,770 and 83 days; West Ridge Alternate 1 end zone color $8,000 and 78 days; East deletion of Alternate 2 D zone color a savings of $10,976 and 83 days; West Ridge addition of Alternate 2A track surfacing $225,300 and 73 days; and soil $23.25 a cubic yard.
of St. Gabriel, Louisiana:
The bids included $1,057,115 and 112 days for the West Ridge base bid alone; $1,055,240 and 112 days for the East base bid alone and $2,112,355 and 112 days for the two combined.
An Alternate 1 addition for the track at East was $104,405 and 112 days; West Ridge Alternate 1 D zone color was $5,185 and 112 days; East deletion of Alternate 2 end zone color a savings of $12,690 and 112 days; West Ridge addition of Alternate 2A track surfacing $251,875 and $112 days; and soil $43 a cubic yard.
Worldwide Turf LLC of Jacobs Creek, Pennsylvania, installed the Science Hill High School artificial turf but did not bid on the Sullivan County projects.