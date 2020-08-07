Sullivan County’s public school system is providing meals for students during virtual instruction, but the meals are not free or reduced unless the students have free and reduced meal status during normal school.
“While we are offering remote learning to students, all students will still have access to meals. This also applies to all Virtual Academy students,” Nutrition Supervisor Amber Anderson wrote to parents in a letter on Wednesday.
“We will be offering meals daily at each school from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Students must be enrolled in Sullivan County schools to receive a meal.
“We are allowing parent pickup, therefore, students do not have to be in the vehicle at the time of pick up. But we will need to verify that the student is enrolled in a Sullivan County school. We encourage families to pick up at their student’s home school, however, if you have students in multiple locations you may pick one.
“Students will receive a breakfast and lunch at the time of meal pick up. We will charge the meals based on the students free, reduced or paid status. Free and reduced applications are being sent home in beginning of year packets; you can also apply online at www.lunchapplication.com.”
She said the system will not be able to accept payments in the form of cash at the time of meal pickup; however, the system will continue to accept online payments at www.k12paymentcenter.com. If folks prefer not to use online payments, they can send checks or money orders with student’s name to the School Nutrition Central Office at P.O. Box 306, Blountville, TN 37617.
For students who require dietary modifications, parents should make sure to communicate with the school nurse and get all required forms completed.
Also, contact the school nutrition office to let the meal officials know ahead of time if you plan to pick up a meal.