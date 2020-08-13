BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one in the Sullivan South High School “volleyball community,” as previously reported, and the other on the Bluff City Elementary staff. That brings the total to six so far as of Wednesday afternoon.
Director of Schools David Cox Tuesday night announced the two latest cases.
The South volleyball community member’s date of the last contact was Friday, Aug. 7, Cox said. “As a result, the team members and coaching staff are in quarantine for 14 days forward from Aug. 7th. Additional contact tracing is underway by the Sullivan County Health Department,” Cox said.
Also Tuesday evening, Cox said a staff member of Bluff City Elementary had tested positive for COVID-19, “with six staff members identified for quarantine for 14 days” starting Aug. 1.
The previously announced cases were one in the Sullivan East High volleyball community, one in the South High football community, one in the South volleyball community and one adult associated with the Sullivan North football program.
County schools began Aug. 5 virtually but are set to begin hybrid instruction, with students attending classes two days in person and three days virtually, beginning Aug. 24, except for those who opted for the full-time Virtual Academy.
Athletic practices are continuing in person under a set of safety precautions except in programs temporarily shut down because of the positive COVID-19 test results.