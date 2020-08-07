BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools will continue with the virtual instruction that started Aug. 5 until hybrid instruction begins Aug. 24.
The Board of Education decided that by a 4-3 vote during a three-and-a-half-hour virtual called meeting Friday.
In addition, the BOE expressed interest in getting bids or at least quotes on installing artificial football turf at West Ridge and Sullivan East high schools.
The BOE took no formal action but agreed that Chairman Michael Hughes should ask West Ridge architect Dineen West to hold off on landscaping for the planned grass field at the new school until after another meeting to take place next week.
HYBRID PLAN
Before the scheduled start of hybrid instruction, which is two days in school and three days at home per week for students, the board will hear public comment at an in-person meeting Thursday. The location hasn't been determined because the usual BOE meeting room is in use and a facility that allows social distancing protocols must be found.
The decision to begin hybrid instruction on Aug. 24, based on a motion by Vice Chairman Randall Jones, does not follow the school system's Operations Manual to start the academic year in the red or all virtual mode, based on the average number of new COVID-19 cases in the county over 14 days. The board previously decided that the school system would remain all virtual through Aug. 17.
Kingsport's school board recently affirmed its similar version of that plan, which means city schools will operate virtually until further notice. The Epi Curve in Sullivan County is well beyond the red zone.
"That (an Aug. 24 start) would give us two weeks to get the strips arranged," Jones said of installing social distancing markers as well as taking ofter safety precautions.
HOW DID THEY VOTE?
Jones, Paul Robinson, Matthew Spivey and Randall Gilmore voted in favor of launching hybrid instruction on Aug. 24, while Hughes, Mark Ireson and Jane Thomas were opposed.
Addressing concerns expressed by Robinson and Ireson, Jones said that if Director of Schools David Cox saw that teachers wouldn't have needed cleaning and sanitation supplies due from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the transition from virtual to hybrid could be delayed.
The change, however, won't affect the 27% of students whose parents opted for instruction via a virtual academy.
The meeting's YouTube feed went down about 30 minutes after the event began, starting with a lack of sound and then a complete shutdown before a new livestream began.
The group heard from Sullivan County Regional Health Department Executive Director Gary Mayes and Medical Director Dr. Stephen May.
Robinson withdrew a motion to table Jones' resolution after extended discussion, but the idea to have in-person public comment at an in-person meeting was made part of Jones' motion. Otherwise, Jones said, "All we've done tonight is waste three hours of talk and not made any decision."
Spivey said the board must be prepared to be flexible and adjust to new data and information as the pandemic progresses.
The board reviewed results of an online poll that indicated more than 80% of parents and support staff favored getting students back in buildings, compared to more than 50% of teachers.
Hughes said he voted against Jones' motion because hybrid is the "worst of both worlds" and parents who can't find daycare or childcare for five days a week won't be able to find it for three days a week, either.
Robinson said he'd like to see the hybrid schedule start in K-5 and then progress over time to 6-8 and then 9-12, although Cox said he wasn't sure if that would be helpful. He and other board members said there is no way teachers and school staff would have time to prepare for students in the buildings by Aug. 17.
TURF WAR?
At the end of the meeting, Hughes said he had been approached by a new athletic boosters club for West Ridge, a group merged from Sullivan North, South and Central high schools, whose members would like to see artificial football turf installed at the new school.
Hughes said he is hopeful the initial estimates of $1.1 million for a retrofitted field at East and $550,000 for a new one at West Ridge would be less, given that Hawkins County Schools is getting artificial turf fields at Volunteer and Cherokee high schools for $1.25 million combined.
The turf would require County Commission permission to use funds and possibly some help in finding money, Hughes said, since there is no turf fund.
Ireson said West Ridge, which he initially opposed but says needs to live up to promises made, also needs a pool, which Hughes said is estimated to cost $5 million to $8 million, and an enlarged football press box.
Ireson suggested the turf be pursued only at West Ridge and done at East later, but Hughes and Gilmore said that wouldn't fly in the East zone. Ireson, however, said it makes more sense to proceed at West Ridge first and do East maybe a year later.
Hughes also said the West Ridge project could delay completion of the field by a year, meaning the Wolves' first home games would be played at Sullivan South.
"I'm going to see that they both get their due," Hughes said. "I will tell them (the architect and contractors) to tread water for six days if that's what the board asks."
He was referring to reviewing more turf information at Thursday's school board meeting, to be the first in-person one the BOE has held since schools shut down in March.