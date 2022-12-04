BLOUNTVILLE — The good news about the Sullivan County Schools Report Card for the 2021-22 academic year is that the system overall got a Level 5 in growth, the highest attainable.
The bad news is that the system, like others in Northeast Tennessee, struggled at the middle school level academically with growth and overall with attendance. The system is working on improving those areas, both possible legacies of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
At Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski presented an abbreviated online tour of the 2022 Report Card that went live online Nov. 28.
The report for all schools and districts is online at https://www.tn.gov/education/data/report-card.html. It allows searching for any public school system or individual school in Tennessee covering everything from academics to attendance to enrollment.
The Sullivan County report card is online at https://tdepublicschools.ondemand.sas.com/district/00820.
One caveat is that the academic numbers include only math and English language arts, not social studies and science.
SULLIVAN GROWTH RESULTS
Overall, the system of 8,208 students last school year got an “advancing” label in the report, the second-highest ranking behind “exemplary” and ahead of “satisfactory,” “marginal” and “in need of improvement.”
Rafalowski said districts traditionally have struggled with middle school academic performance. Aside from COVID, she said another reason is that the transition from fifth grade in elementary school to sixth grade in middle school is a big change that often results in lagging academic performance.
“Middle school is challenging,” Rafalowski said, noting that many students face new faculty and staff and friends, as well as different campuses.
The school year covered by the report card marked the consolidations that formed Central Middle from Holston and Blountville middle schools and Sullivan Heights Middle from Sullivan Gardens and Colonial Heights middle schools. In January 2020, Sullivan East Middle was formed from the merger of Bluff City and Holston Valley middle schools.
Board member Matthew Spivey pointed out that Kingsport City Schools had the same type of lower rating at the middle school level, and Rafalowski said Northeast Tennessee as a whole had a middle school academic performance drop.
In growth, the overall Level 5 included Level 5 in grades kindergarten-5 and grades 9-12 but a Level 2 in grades 6-8.
Board member Mary Rouse recalled that when she was principal of the former Holston Valley Middle, it went against the trend with no discernible drop in performance by sixth-graders, followed by a drop for seventh-graders, the opposite of the norm.
ATTENDANCE
In attendance, the system scored 94.6%, which was a 2.0 out of a possible 4.0, with the goal being at least 95%.
Assistant Director of Schools Angie Buckles said the definition of chronically absent was missing 10% of the days in a school year, or 17.6.
Board member Mark Ireson asked why a 2.0 is only 0.4% short of the attendance goal. Buckles responded that the state is very strict about the 95% or higher benchmark. The absenteeism criteria makes no allowances or variances for students who are quarantined or at home for COVID, flu, illness or injuries, nor does it make allowances for excused absences.
As an aside, the BOE Thursday had the first reading of a mandatory Emergency Preparedness Plan that includes an annual drill on how virtual school would function.
The board also approved a policy change in a Virtual Education Program that allows school systems to have two virtual days per semester for weather, illness and such issues.
In addition, Chairman Randall Jones presented the BOE a 2023 legislative packet from the Tennessee School Boards Association, which suggests school boards pass a resolution endorsing specifics for which TSBA is to lobby.
Among the list are a proposal to restore more local control of school systems and a proposal to amend a state law mandating third-graders who are not reading at grade level be held back unless they go to summer school.
The amendment would give school systems latitude in allowing school personnel to consider benchmarks and other testing and evaluation results in those decisions.
The law change, effective for the 2022-23 school year, is based on the idea that in third grade students no longer are learning to read as much as they are reading to learn.
Another possible change is mandating the state to release growth and academic achievement scores in May or June instead of December. Rouse said by the time the information is released, it is too late in the school year to make building-level changes to address the numbers.