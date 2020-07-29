BLOUNTVILLE — In light of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday guidance on reopening schools in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan County school officials delayed a called school board meeting that had been set for Wednesday.
The county board was to have met virtually to consider and approve the Sullivan County Operations Procedures for reopening schools, the single action item on the agenda.
The Sullivan County Board of Education meeting "is being postponed, pending the receipt of additional and clarifying information from the Tennessee Department of Education and our local (Sullivan County Regional) Health Department in response to Governor Lee's announcements" Tuesday, Director of Schools David Cox said in an email.
At the news conference, Lee announced his plan for what he called the safe reopening of schools. He called reopenings "medically sound" and "preferred." The governor's recommendation is not binding, nor was his recommendation that pubic schools in the state close in March, although they did.
Cox said he doesn't know when the meeting will be rescheduled but that it will take a while to go through Lee's guidance and that of local health officials.
"Our hope and plan is to get our students back in the buildings in a safe way," Cox said. "We worked really long and hard to develop our plan with the health department."
The Lee announcement was followed Tuesday by the Kingsport school board delaying its consideration to adopt the draft operational plan to give school officials time to consider the governor's plan.
The city board voted to delay the start of school a week, to Aug. 10, but made no decision on whether it would be virtual or in-person; the county system already has decided to have school virtually from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14.
"As soon as we have the necessary information we will reschedule our meeting with any recommended changes to our Operating Procedures for the Board's consideration," Cox said in the email.
The county plan draft may be seen on the district’s website at http://www.sullivank12.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/reopen_final.pdf.
Kingsport's board heard public comment for and against reopening in-person learning, including a group of eight pediatricians who said collateral damage students from virtual school were worse than the effects of COVID-19 on students.