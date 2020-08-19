BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools is set to move from virtual to modified hybrid instruction on Monday, Director of Schools David Cox said Wednesday.
That was five days after the sixth positive COVID-19 case in the school system, a staff member at Miller Perry Elementary who tested positive last week during the system’s virtual operations that began Aug. 5.
“It won’t have any impact on us opening the 24th,” Cox said of the Miller Perry case.
That person, who tested positive Friday, will be isolated for 10 days, while fellow employees who were within six feet of the infected person for at least 10 minutes will be quarantined for 14 days.
“Our plans are still to open in our blended or hybrid model the 24th,” Cox said.
All affected staff at Miller Perry should be able to work by Aug. 26 unless they develop symptoms or test positive, Cox said.
During in-person learning, staff and teachers must wear masks and stay six feet apart. Visitors won’t be allowed in the building, Cox said, and temperature checks and disinfecting will be used.
Cox said the modification to the hybrid system will allow students to continue all virtual learning.
“We are allowing them to stay online,” Cox said.
COVID-19 cases
The Miller Perry case reported Friday was the latest in the county system. Others are two Sullivan South High “volleyball community” cases announced Aug. 6 and 11; a Bluff City Elementary staff case announced Aug. 11; a Sullivan South High football case announced Aug. 5; a Sullivan East High “volleyball community” case announced Aug. 6; and a Sullivan North “football community” adult case announced Aug. 5.
What is a modified hybrid system?
The modified hybrid system means “A” group students may attend school in-person Monday and Tuesday, while “B” group students may attend in-person Thursday and Friday. The other three days, including Wednesday for both groups, will be virtual, a system designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic while answering calls for in-person learning to resume.
Students who signed up for the Virtual Learning Academy, more than 1,800 of an overall enrollment of more than 8,800, will continue all virtual learning.
State-supplied PPE (personal protective equipment) and cleaning supplies and kits haven’t been delivered yet, Cox said.
However, he said the school system has purchased masks and other cleaning supplies and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has distributed masks and shields.
He said a recent vote of the school board making teachers part of critical infrastructure means that teachers who contact a confirmed COVID-19 case but are asymptomatic can work in-person in a school under six-feet social distancing and mask requirements.