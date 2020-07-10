BLOUNTVILLE — In another "uncharted waters" moment for Sullivan County Schools, the school system has launched a new procedure for partial refunds of money raised for trips and other activities cancelled because of COVID-19.
Director of Schools David Cox and Assistant Director Ingrid DeLoach at Thursday's Boar of Education work session announced the new procedure, done with input from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
DeLoach said the path forward is the best option officials found, and board member Mark Ireson thanked Cox, DeLoach and the central office for the procedure.
It does not require school board approval.
"I know it's going to make a lot of people very happy," Ireson said at the work session.
The procedure says that if a student sold $250 in candy, and proceeds were to be split 50 percent to the school and 50 percent to support the student event or trip, that the student would receive $125.
Any refund of $600 or more would require a federal income form 1099, the procedure says.
Cox said the procedure was formulated to address concerns of parents contacted school officials, Ireson and other board members about the issue. Normally such funds must go toward the planned event or trip or be sued to benefit students to have been in those activities.
On other matters, the board
- Voted 7-0 to give successful Bluff City Middle School sealed bidder Christopher Laisure, who paid $190,000, an additional .36 acres of land subject to a deed restriction of educational use only. The property, among those recently declared surplus, will be transferred by a quit claim deed.
- Approved the transfer of the Holston Institute ball field property to Cate Communications LLC, which was the high bidder at $51,000. Still to be sold are the rest of the Holston Institute property near Tri-Cities Airport and the old Holston Valley Middle School.
- Approved a policy requiring those using school facilities to sign a waiver absolving community use of the school system from COVID-19 lawsuits against the school system.
- Approved five bus contract renewals, with about 30 to come next year. Transportation supervisor Billy Miller said the daily rate of $286.44 per route brings those contracts up to the level of more recent ones and the cost-of-living increase was set a minimum of 1 percent instead of 3 percent as previously. The system has 51 bus contracts total.
- Approved slightly revised student handbooks for 2020-21.
- Held a behind-closed-doors attorney-client privilege meeting after the regular board meeting, allowed under Tennessee law for the board to discuss pending or current litigation against the school system with board attorney Pat Hull.