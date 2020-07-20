BLOUNTVILLE — In another "uncharted waters" moment for Sullivan County Schools, the system has launched a new procedure for partial refunds of money raised for trips and other activities cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director of Schools David Cox and Assistant Director Ingrid DeLoach at Thursday's Board of Education work session announced the new procedure, created with input from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
DeLoach said the path forward is the best option officials found. BOE member Mark Ireson thanked Cox, DeLoach and the central office for implementing the procedure.
It does not require school board approval.
"I know it's going to make a lot of people very happy," Ireson said at the work session.
According to the procedure, if a student sold $250 in candy and proceeds were to be split with 50% going to the school and 50% to support the event or trip, then student would receive $125.
Any refund of $600 or more would require federal income form 1099, the procedure says.
Cox said the procedure was formulated to address concerns of parents who contacted school officials, Ireson and other board members about the issue. Normally such funds must go toward the planned event or trip or be used to benefit students to have been in those activities.
On other matters, the board:
- Voted 7-0 to give successful Bluff City Middle School sealed bidder Christopher Laisure, who paid $190,000 for the property, an additional .36 acres subject to a deed restriction of educational use only. The property, among those recently declared surplus, will be transferred by a quit claim deed.
- Approved the transfer of the Holston Institute ball field property to Cate Communications LLC, which was the high bidder at $51,000. Still to be sold are the rest of the Holston Institute property near Tri-Cities Airport and the old Holston Valley Middle School.
- Approved a policy requiring those using school facilities to sign a waiver absolving community use of the school system from COVID-19 lawsuits against the school system.
- Approved five bus contract renewals, with about 30 to come next year. Transportation supervisor Billy Miller said the daily rate of $286.44 per route brings those contracts up to the level of more recent ones and the cost-of-living increase was set at a minimum of 1% instead of 3% as previously. The system has 51 bus contracts.
- Approved slightly revised student handbooks for 2020-21.
- Held a behind-closed-doors, attorney-client privilege meeting after the regular board meeting, allowed under Tennessee law for the BOE to discuss pending or current litigation against the school system with board attorney Pat Hull.