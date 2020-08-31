BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold a work session and called board meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, at Sullivan Central High School focused on budget and artificial turf issues.
The work session will begin at 4 p.m. in the school Library, with the meeting beginning at 5 p.m. in the Little Theater. Board member Paul Robinson is to attend virtually.
Agenda items are a review of the 2020-21 General Purpose Budget revenue; a resolution requesting the County Commission grant access to reserve funds to complete West Ridge High School; and athletic field artificial turf options for West Ridge and Sullivan East high schools.
Both meetings will be open to the public, however, public comment will not be included in the called meeting. The voting board meeting will be streamed on the school system's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRS3AWETa80Q48kJADtcqhQ.