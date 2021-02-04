BLOUNTVILLE — Has politics with a capital P driven West Ridge High School’s proposed access road down a dead end? Many Sullivan County school board members say unequivocally yes.
After some members said the Sullivan County Commission is playing politics with the safety of future West Ridge High School students, the county’s school board voted 5-2 Thursday night to have its attorney give a report on eminent domain that could be used to acquire land for an access road to the new school opening in August.
Board Chairman Randall Jones, Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey and immediate past Chairman Michael Hughes were among those lambasting the County Commission for its Tuesday called meeting vote turning down a proposal to allow the school system to fund a proposed road by the Aug. 9 opening of the school.
“It all comes down to politics,” Jones said. “It was a political vote Tuesday night rather than a vote for our students.”
They said the commission was letting politics and fear of losing re-election put student, faculty, staff and community lives at risk. The commission vote was 2-15 with one abstaining and six listed as absent in a mostly virtual meeting.
WHAT ELSE?
In other action, the school board:
- Reversed its Jan. 4-3 decision to delay closing Blountville Elementary in May 2022, instead voting 3-4 to close the poor-condition school in May of this year. Blountville Elementary shares heating and cooling and a cafeteria with Blountville Middle, which is closing in May. The January vote on the matter was 4-3 in favor of delaying the closure until 2022.
Blountville Elementary students will be rezoned mostly to Holston Elementary, with some going to Central Heights and exact boundaries to be set this spring.
Chairman Jones of Indian Springs, Vice Chairman Spivey of Kingsport, Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale and Mary Rouse of the Bristol area voted to close this year, while Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights, Randall Gilmore of Blountville and Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale voted no.
Voted 7-0 to approve funding for artificial football turf at West Ridge and Sullivan East high schools, to the low bidder of Field Turf USA for a total of $2,165,509. That breaks down to $1,136,205 for West Ridge and $1,029,304 for East. In addition, the board voted 7-0 to approve the Executive Committee, Chairman Randall Jones and Director of Schools David Cox, to approve track renovations at Sullivan East High not to exceed $400,000.Voted to designate two banked bad weather days to professional development days to be used for COVID-19 vaccination scheduled to be tentatively announced Friday for Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee schools.
WHAT WAS THE POLITICS DISCUSSION?
“I want us to be as open-minded as we can to see what our options are,” Jones said of his approved motion, while Spivey outright blasted the commission.
”The public is starting to see what the whole problem is,” Spivey said, calling the whole affair “sad.”
“For some reason, the County Commission won’t have this discussion,” Spivey said. “They’re too worried about being re-elected. ... I don’t care if I ever get re-elected again.”
Ireson and Robinson voted not to seek a report from board attorney Pat Hull on the matter. Hughes said it is plainly the job of the County Commission and Highway Department to provide road access for the new school off Exit 63 of Interstate 81. The school board changed its proposal three times, at the behest of the commission, before the commission vote on Tuesday.
“Any place you picked would have to have attention to the road,” Hughes said, saying the commission in 1999 built an access road for Northeast State Community College. “Some of the people started thinking about the election instead of their jobs.”DOES BOARD REALLY WANT TO USE EMINENT DOMAIN?
Ireson said eminent domain was “too far,” but Jones said a county commissioner suggested the school board look at eminent domain to acquire the land. The commission would have to approve spending the school system’s money for eminent domain purpose. Other board members said they really don’t want to spend education funds for a road but feel it is paramount to student and staff safety.
The plan turned down by the commission on Tuesday would have bought an option to purchase eight acres from Jericho Partners LLC and then exercise the option. Ultimately, the cost over 10 to 15 years of bonds would have been $6 million, money coming from school system revenues.
The LLC includes former Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri, who made a similar proposal while highway commissioner except it cost less and would have been funded from Highway Department budget money.
Spivey noted that Commissioner Dwight King of Piney Flats has questioned if Belgeri’s involvement was a conflict of interest, which Jones said County Attorney Dan Street opined it was not. King once lost to Belgeri in a Republican primary for highway commissioner.
Jones said three pieces of property could be considered for a road and thus eminent domain: the Bishop heirs property with the LLC purchase option, Waste Management property and another property.
Hull said that the school board could go ahead and take title to the property and move forward with a road construction, with commission approval, as long as it put a little more than market value of the land in a court account until a potential jury trial determined the final selling price.
Rouse questioned whether the commissioner who talked with Jones was sincere.
”I don’t like being played by anyone. I don’t think anyone in the room does,” Jones said.