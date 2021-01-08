BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan South name will be retired this spring when its namesake high school closes to become Sullivan Heights Middle School in the fall, the Sullivan County Board of Education decided on Thursday night.
However, the board gave a one-year reprieve to Blountville Elementary School, which it voted to close in May 2022 instead of May of this year as recommended by Director of Schools David Cox. The board also renamed Sullivan Central High School to Sullivan Central Middle School as of this August.
And the board voted to approve an amended plan with Jericho Partners LLC for a public-private partnership to build an access road to the new West Ridge High School, which is to open in August of this year near Exit 63 of Interstate 81.
WHAT IS WEST RIDGE ACCESS PLAN?
Board member Michael Hughes initially made a motion to ask the County Commission to approve up to $6 million in rural bonds, not repaid by city tax dollars, to be issued to fund the access road proposed by former Commissioner of Roads Jim Belgeri of Jericho Partners LLC.
The board approved an amended version 5-2, with Mark Ireson and Paul Robinson voting no. The YouTube feed of the meeting went out during discussion of the access road plan but a recording is supposed to be on the school board’s YouTube feed in its entirety later, board Chairman Randall Jones said.
The road would go from part of the existing Jericho Road across an eight-acre parcel for which the partners group has a purchase option and then to the entrance of West Ridge.
The partners were to have kept the land surrounding most of the road and could develop or sell it, but the proposal was amended for the school system to buy the whole eight acres with a completed road on it, subject to approval of the County Commission.
The total cost is about $4.6 million up front, with the bond repayment length and ultimate cost yet to be determined, Jones said.
Belgeri has said he would need action by the school board and commission before month’s end if the project is to be done in time for the school’s opening in early August.
NO MORE SULLIVAN SOUTH?
The seven-member voted 5-2 to accept the online poll and committee recommendation of Sullivan Heights Middle with the mascot of Huskies and colors of Columbia Blue, charcoal gray and white.
That option won an online poll, the committee of seven teachers, seven parents and three students. The building opened in the fall of 1980 to house the Sullivan South Rebels.
The vote came after Ireson’s motion to delay the vote until next month and have another poll with the Sullivan Heights options and Sullivan South Middle and Raiders or Blue Raiders options. That failed 2-5.
Ireson of Colonial Heights and Robinson of Bloomingdale were in the minority in both votes.
County Commissioner Angie Stanley of Colonial Heights gave in-person public comment at the meeting, closed to the public except for those who signed up to speak by 4 p.m. on Wednesday and were brought in one at a time. She questioned the expense of rebranding the campus and loss of business and community support for the school because of a name change.
Stanley also mentioned “competition” of a new school opening in the Colonial Heights community in two or three years and said she fears the new county middle school will lose students to that school. She could not be reached for comment after the meeting.
Ireson said the North High Raiders and Sullivan South Rebels both deserved a legacy in the new middle school at the current South building. Also, he said the new basketball bleachers and new soccer scoreboard recently were branded Sullivan South in anticipation of the name staying with the middle school. However, Chairman Jones said he supported the process and work of the committee and the online survey takers, who numbered 2,733.
The Central rebranding survey results from 2,454 votes was approved 7-0 for Sullivan Central Middle Cougars and colors of orange, charcoal gray and white.
BLOUNTVILLE GRANTED A REPRIEVE?
The board voted 4-3, with Spivey, Randall Gilmore, Ireson and Robinson voting yes and Mary Rouse, Hughes and Chairman Randall Jones voting no, to delay the closure of Blountville Elementary until the spring of 2022.
Blountville Middle, which adjoins the elementary school, is already closing in the spring and the two share a heating and cooling system and cafeteria. Ireson said the community needs time to digest the closing. Hughes said the facility is in rough shape with 63,711 square feet on 9.9 acres compared to the middle school, the old Blountville High, of 64,230 square feet on 20 acres.
The approved plan would be followed by a later decision to move most Blountville Elementary students to Holston Elementary, Cox said, although some might go to Central Heights Elementary. The Holston campus is losing Holston Middle and Innovation Academy to the new Central Middle.