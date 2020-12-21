BLOUNTVILE — Six out of seven members of the Sullivan County Board of Education got a first-hand look at the poor conditions at Blountville Elementary and Middle schools during a Monday afternoon tour of the conjoined schools.
Parts of the Blountville complex date back to 1932, with the first elementary section circa 1948 and additions in 1961.
The middle school is closing this spring and the elementary also may close this spring.
The Holston Elementary/Middle schools complex, which the board also toured, is where most of the Blountville Elementary students may be transferred since Holston Middle students will transfer to the new middle school to be housed in the current Sullivan Central High School building.
The Holston complex dates back to 1979.
“This (Holston Elementary/Middle) is one of the best-kept buildings in the system,” board Chairman Randall Jones said during the Holston tour.
WHAT IS THE QUESTION?
A staff recommendation to close Blountville Elementary School at the end of the year, coinciding with the closure of Blountville Middle that shares a heating and cooling system and cafeteria, will be on the 4:30 p.m. board of education work session agenda on Jan. 5 and presumably at the 6:30 p.m. regular voting meeting on Jan. 7.
“The major decision will be whether or not we continue to use the Blountville campus,” Director of Schools David Cox said outside Holston Middle as the board wrapped up its tour of the two schools, which went from 4 p.m. to shortly after 6 p.m., including travel time from the Blountville campuses to the Holston campuses near Tri-Cities Airport.
WHAT ARE DETAILS, COMPLICATIONS?
Among details to be worked out if Blountville Elementary moves is whether Blountville students would simply merge into Holston Elementary or the two schools would remain distinct and separate within the same building.
Holston Elementary and Middle share a cafeteria but have separate entrances, libraries and gyms. Blountville Elementary and Middle share a cafetorium, a cafeteria and auditorium, and a heating and cooling system that Jeff Young — the foreman over heating, cooling and air-conditioning and electrical work — said is leaking water.
He said the leaks are being minimized with a patchwork approach but that the system won’t last too much longer without major work.
Young said that it would be easier to cease using the current elementary side of the building and continue using the middle school side, the old Blountville High School, because the elementary side could be cut off from HVAC and the middle school side, which has the cooling tower, could keep it.
However, as board member Mary Rouse and Cox pointed out, the middle school side would have to be retrofitted for the smaller elementary students, including the bathrooms.
Rouse also said the two schools, housed in a series of additions and add-ons to the original 1932 Blountville High School, has safety and access issues, the latter being that neither school has an elevator.
Jones, Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey and members Randall Gilmore, Mark Ireson, Paul Robinson and Rouse toured both schools, while Jones said member Michael Hughes couldn’t attend because he was working.
WHAT ABOUT BY THE NUMBERS?
Holston Middle, Innovation Academy housed at Holston Middle, and Blountville Middle will move to the-yet-to-be named middle school at Central High’s current location. Online survey results for the naming, branding and colors of the middle school at Central and the one at South will be reviewed at the work session and addressed by the board at the business meeting two days later.
All the movement is because of the construction of the new West Ridge High School near Exit 63 of Interstate 81.
That school is set to open in August 2021 with an estimated 1,900 to 2,000 students.
Cox told board members on Monday that the grades 6-8 Innovation Academy has 111 students, Holston Middle 321 and Holston Elementary 364, while Blountville Elementary has 293 students and Blountville Middle 307.
However, Blountville fifth-graders attend the middle school instead of the elementary school, meaning the new middle at the Central High building would pick up 247 in grades 6-8 from Blountville and the Blountville Elementary grades K-5 would grow to 353.