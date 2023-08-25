BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools officials have announced county students "far exceeded the state’s academic growth standard for the year."
The system overall earned the top designation of being a Level 5 school system" in the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System or TVAAS results released recently.
"We are extremely proud of our students and staff," Director Chuck Carter said in a prepared statement Friday.
"This is an outstanding accomplishment for last year’s director, Evelyn Rafalowski, district leadership, all school-level personnel and students in Sullivan County Schools," Carter said. "It is obvious that the belief in Sullivan County is that all students can learn, and it is our responsibility to assure the conditions, resources and opportunities for strong learning are in place."
Carter became director July 1 but worked alongside Rafalowski starting March 27 after the Board of Education tapped his as director in December of 2022. He has a two-year contract that started July 1.
"Our Sullivan County TVAAS results highlight the effectiveness of our teachers and their dedication to helping children thrive by providing students with personalized learning opportunities that remove barriers," Carter said.
In addition to being honored as a Level 5 district, Sullivan County Schools received Level 5 designation in the areas of Literacy, Numeracy and Literacy & Numeracy.
In addition, seven schools topped out with a Level 5 distinction. The seven are Mary Hughes, Miller Perry, Rock Springs and Ketron elementary schools; Sullivan East and Sullivan Central middle schools; and Sullivan East High School.
