Sullivan County Schools logo

Sullivan County Department of Education logo

 SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools officials have announced county students "far exceeded the state’s academic growth standard for the year."

The system overall earned the top designation of being a Level 5 school system" in the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System or TVAAS results released recently.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you